India sets world record with over 2.5 crore COVID-19 jabs in one day

India on September 17, 2021, administered a record number of over 2.50 cores COVID-19 vaccine doses on the occasion of PM Modi’s 71 birthday. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described it as a golden chapter in world history.

As per the data available on Co-WIN Portal, the numbers went up steadily through the entire day with a cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossing 79.33 crores at midnight.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and others claimed that India has created a world record in administering daily COVID vaccine doses. As per various reports, the earlier world record was made by China with 2.47 crore vaccine doses being administered in June 2021.

While the Union Health Minister lauded the healthcare workers for their efforts, Prime Minister Modi in an emotional tweet said, “Every Indian would be proud of today’s record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, administrators, innovators, healthcare, nurses, and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19.”

I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021

World record set with over 2.5 crores vaccination in India: Interesting facts • Karnataka with over 26.9 lakh doses administered the highest number, followed by Bihar with 26.6 lakh doses, Madhya Pradesh with over 23.7 lakh doses, Uttar Pradesh with over 24.8 lakh doses, and Gujarat with over 20.4 lakh doses. • As per the Indian Government, the country has crossed Europe in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far. • On September 17, 17 lakh COVID doses were administered per hour, 28,000 doses per minute, and 466 doses per second. • The daily COVID-19 vaccination in India has crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month. Earlier on 27 August, 31 August, and September 6, India crossed the one-crore mark. • According to the Health Ministry of India, the country took 85 days to touch the 10 crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30- crore mark.

WHO SEARO congratulates India

The World Health Organisation South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO SEARO) congratulated India on reaching the milestone and for setting the world record of administering over 2.5 crore COVID-19 jabs in a single day.

Mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on PM Modi’s birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on September 17, 2021, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called for a major push to COVID-19 vaccination, saying that it will be a perfect gift for him.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had asked its units across the country to help get the large number of people vaccinated on the occasion.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive had rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The frontline workers were vaccinated from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India had started from March 1 for those aged above 60 and those aged above 45 and above with co-morbid conditions.

From April 1, 2021, the government launched vaccination for all aged over 45. Later from May 1, the Indian Government opened the vaccination drive for those aged 18 and above in order to expand the vaccination.