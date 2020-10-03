India successfully test-fires new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya Ballistic Missile

India on October 3, 2020 successfully test-fired a new version of Shaurya surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile that can hit targets at around 800 km range. This is a major development, especially in the wake of India's ongoing border crisis with China.

The new version of the Shaurya missile would be inducted in the strategic forces to complement the existing missiles of the same class.

The new missile will be lighter and easier to operate in comparison with the existing missile, as per military sources.

Significance This was the first-ever user-specific trial of the indigenously developed hypersonic nuclear-capable missile. The missile reportedly moves at hypersonic speed in the last phase while moving close to its target.

Key Highlights

• The new version of the Shaurya missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

• The missile was test-fired off the coast of Odisha using a dummy payload from a land-based platform in a fully operational configuration.

• The highly manoeuvrable missile is expected to be less vulnerable to anti-ballistic missile defence systems, which adds its strategic importance.

• Further, its hypersonic speed will ensure that the enemy radars have very little time to detect, track and intercept the missile before it hits the intended target.

• The missile also has a unique capability, as it can guide itself up to the target like a cruise missile while being powered by solid fuel like a ballistic missile.

Background

The indigenously developed missile is a part of DRDO's efforts to shift towards total self-reliance in the field of strategic missiles. The DRDO has further enhanced its efforts after the call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the defence sector earlier this year.

India also recently successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile that is capable of hitting targets at over 400 km strike range, which is at least more than 100 km from the previous capability of the missile.