India supplies two Mobile Harbour Cranes to strengthen cargo handling capacity of Iran’s Chabahar Port

The Indian government has supplied a consignment of two Mobile Harbour Cranes- MHC to Chabahar Port in Iran. The total contract value of the consignment is over USD 25 million under a agreement signed for the supply of 6 MHC.

The consignment of the cranes that arrived from Marghera Port in Italy was unloaded successfully at Chabahar Port on January 18, 2021 and also underwent trials run. This move is also a step towards India’s commitment to the infrastructure development of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.

The location of the port is significant strategically. It also has a high potential of providing connectivity among Iran, India, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan as well as other CIS countries especially eastern to increase trade between these countries.

Significance:

The multipurpose accessories and equipment such as Mobile Harbour Cranes with 140 metric tons lifting capacity will enable India Ports Global Limited to provide easier services for bulk, container and general cargo at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.

Key Highlights:

• The Chabahar Port in Iran is a strategic port with a great national importance.

• The delivery of consignment, including cranes indicates India’s commitment to the project that will also be providing easier access to the markets in Central Asia.

• The development of the port assures the expansion of mutual and economic relations between India and Iran. It will also give further boost to the maritime trade between the two nations.

Contract between India and Iran:

The bilateral contract between India and Iran was signed on May 23, 2016, with a value of USD 85 million for mechanizing, equipping and starting operations at the Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar Development Phase-I.

In order to achieve this ambitious aim, India Ports Global Limited, Mumbai was incorporated under the range of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.