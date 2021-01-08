India to chair UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2022

India is scheduled to chair three main subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during its three-year term.

The bodies include- Counter-Terrorism Committee, Taliban Sanctions Committee and Libya Sanctions committee. It was announced by the Permanent Representative of India, TS Tirumurti at the United Nations Security Council on January 8, 2021.

Key Highlights

•India is scheduled to chair the Counter-Terrorism Committee of UNSC in 2022. The chairing of this committee has a special resonance for India, as India has not only been at the forefront of fighting terrorism especially cross border terrorism but has also been one of its biggest victims.

•UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee was formed in September 2001 after the tragic 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centre in New York, United States.

•India will chair committee in the year when India will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence. India had last chaired this committee in 2011-12.

•The Taliban Sanctions Committee has always been a high priority for India given its strong interest and commitment to peace, security, development and progress of Afghanistan. The Taliban Sanctions Committee is also called the 1988 Sanctions Committee.

•Chairing this committee at this juncture will help India keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their sponsors, who are threatening the peace process in Afghanistan, said Tirumurti in a tweet.

•India will also be chairing the Libya Sanctions Committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and on their peace process.. The committee is also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee and is a very important Subsidiary Body of the Council.

•The committee implements the sanctions regime including the two-way arms embargo on Libya, an assets freeze, a travel ban and measures on illicit export of petroleum.