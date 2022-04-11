India-US 2+2 Talks: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold talks with US counterpart today- All you need to know

India-US 2+2 dialogue UPSC: The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar will be holding talks with their US counterparts on April 11 as part of India-US 2+2 Talks. On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden are also set to hold virtual talks on the morning of April 11 ahead of India-US 2+2 Dialogue.

During India- US 2+2 Dialogue, Rajnath Singh and S. Jaishankar will hold talks with the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and US State Secretary Antony Blinken while participating in different meetings. Defence Minister reached Washington DC on April 10 and will be in the country till April 15 while EAM S. Jaishankar is on a visit to the US on April 11 and 12, 2022.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had held a telephonic conversation with the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for reviewing the regional and global priorities, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

The visit to the United States will give me an opportunity to hold talks with @SecDef and @SecBlinken alongside @DrSJaishankar

on ways to deepen the India-US strategic partnership.



Looking forward to fruitful interactions during the visit. 2/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 9, 2022

India-US 2+2 Dialogue- All you need to know

1. The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is likely to be a prominent topic of conversation at the India US 2+2 Dialogue.

2. As per the White House, during the virtual meeting between PM Modi and US President, Biden will also press Prime Minister Modi to take a hard line against Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

3. India US 2+2 Dialogue will enable both the US and India to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda that is related to defence security, foreign policy with the objective of providing the strategic guidance and a vision for consolidating the relationship.

4. 2+2 Dialogue between India US will also provide an opportunity to exchange views about significant regional and global developments and how they can work together to address the issues.

India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Why Russia-Ukraine conflict will be the focus?

Apart from other regional and global issues, the 2+2 India US Dialogue will see a major focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict which started with Russia’s special military operation in the neighbouring country.

As the dialogues between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart and EAM S. Jaishankar with the US Secretary of Defence will take place, the pressure will be on making India take a stand on the ongoing conflict. Till now, India has maintained a neutral position and has abstained from voting against Russia on numerous occasions.

India’s neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine war has raised concerns in Washington DC, while has earned praise from Russia, who lauded the country for judging the situation in its entirety and not just in a one-sided way.

Background

2+2 India-US Dialogue was held between the two countries in September 2021 in Washington. The bilateral 2+2 inter-sessional meeting saw the exchange of assessments on the developments taking place in South Asia, the Western Indian Ocean, and the Indian-Pacific Ocean.

