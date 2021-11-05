Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indian boxer Akash Kumar wins bronze, becomes 7th male boxer to win medal at World Boxing Championships

Indian boxer Akash Kumar won a bronze medal in the 54-kg category at the 2021 AIBA men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade. Know list of medal winners at Men’s World Boxing Championships.

Created On: Nov 5, 2021 13:24 IST
Indian boxer Akash Kumar (red), Twitter/ Boxing Federation India
Indian boxer Akash Kumar became the 7th Indian male boxer who won a medal at the World Boxing Championships. Akash a bronze medal in the 54-kg category at the 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on November 4, 2021. Akash will receive $25,000 as prize money and a belt for his accomplishment. He suffered a 0-5 loss against Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the 54-kg category.

21-year-old Akash was playing his debut World Championship at an elite level. With the bronze medal win, Akash joined the elite league of boxers who have won medals at the men’s World Championships.

The 2021 AIBA men’s World Boxing Championships saw the participation of 650 top boxers from more than 100 countries. The gold medalists of each category will be presented with $1,00,000 while silver and bronze medalists will be awarded $50,000 and $25,000 respectively. The total prize money at AIBA 2021 World Boxing Championship was $2.6 million. All winners at AIBA 2021 will be awarded medals made of solid gold and silver, and belts for their accomplishment.s

Who is Akash Kumar?

Akash Kumar is an Indian boxer from Bhiwani, Haryana who was introduced to Boxing in 2008 by his wrestler father. 21-year-old boxer Akash Kumar is 5’3” tall. He became the 7th Indian male boxer who won a medal at the World Boxing Championships after securing a bronze medal in the 54-kg category at the 2021 AIBA men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade. Akash is an alumnus of the Army Sports Institute in Pune. He has trained under Sanjay Sheoran.

With the bronze medal win, Akash secured the 7th medal for India at the World Boxing Championships and joined the elite league of boxers who have won medals at the men’s World Championships.

List of medal winners at Men’s World Boxing Championships

Name

Medal

Year
Amit Phangal  Silver  2019
Manish Kaushik  Bronze 2019
Gaurav Bidhuri  Bronze 2017
Shiva Thapa  Bronze 2015
Vikas Krishnan  Bronze 2011
Vijender Singh  Bronze 2009

