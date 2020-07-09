Indian Navy completes ‘Operation Setu’ by bringing 3,992 Indians back

The Operation ‘Samudra Setu’ launched by the Indian Navy on May 5, 2020, has been completed. The operation was started as part of the national effort to bring back Indian citizens from overseas by sea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the completion of the operation, 3,992 Indians have been brought back to their home nation. Indian Naval ships Shardul and Magar (Landing ship Tanks), Jalashwa (Landing Platform Dock), and Airavat participated in the operation.

The operation by the Indian Navy lasted over 55 days which involved traversing more than 23,000 km. Indian Navy also had undertaken similar evacuation operations as part of Operation Rahat in 2015 (Yemen) and Operation Sukoon in 2006 (Beirut).

Evacuating citizens from overseas:

As per the statement released by the Indian Navy, the greatest challenge for the Navy was to avoid any incident of the outbreak of virus infection onboard the ship at the time of the evacuation.

Strict measures were planned and executed and safety protocols that were unique to the operating environment of ships were implemented. The rigorous following of the measures resulted in the safe return of 3,992 citizens to their homeland.

Pandemic had a significant impact on the ships and the seafarers because of the compact environment and forced ventilation system onboard ships.

Precautions taken during the evacuation:

• Ships that were used for the ‘Operation Setu’ were especially provisioned.

• The sickbay or the clinic onboard were specifically designed and equipped with COVID-19 related facilities.

• Military nursing staff and women officers were also embarked for the women passengers being evacuated.

• Medical facilities and basic amenities were provided to all the evacuees during the sea passage on the ships.