Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri breaks Brazilian legend Pele's international goal record

Sunil Chhetri is the third-highest international goal scorer among active players and sixth-highest of all time, as of October 2021. 

Created On: Oct 14, 2021 16:56 IST
Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri breaks Brazilian legend Pele's international goal record
Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri breaks Brazilian legend Pele's international goal record

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri broke legendary Brazilian football player Pele's international goal record on October 13, 2021 during the match against the Maldives in the ongoing 2021 SAFF Championship.

Sunil Chhetri surpassed Pele's International goal record of 77 goals when he scored a goal in the 62nd minute in India's match against the Maldives. 

Chhetri scored another goal after that to take his tally of international goals to 79, becoming the third active international goal scorer in the world. The other two active footballers who are ahead of Chhetri are Argentina's Lionel Messi with 80 international goals and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with 115 international goals. 

The Indian football captain has also become the joint sixth-highest international goal scorer in the world.

About Sunil Chhetri

•Sunil Chhetri is the current captain of the Indian national football team. He is the most-capped player and all-time top goalscorer for India. 

•He is the third-highest international goal scorer among active players and sixth-highest of all time, as of October 2021. 

•He had helped India win the 2007, 2009 and 2012 Nehru Cup and the 2011 SAFF Championship. 

•He also helped India win the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, through which India qualified for their first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

•Chhetri was named AIFF Player of the Year a record six times in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018–19.

•He was also honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award in 2019. 

Top 10 highest international goal scorers

Rank

Player

Country

Inter­national goals/ Caps
1 Cristiano Ronaldo  Portugal 115/ 182
2 Ali Daei  Iran 109/ 149
3 Mokhtar Dahari  Malaysia 89/ 142
4 Ferenc Puskás  Hungary 84/ 85
5 Lionel Messi  Argentina 80/ 155
6 Godfrey Chitalu  Zambia 79/ 111
Sunil Chhetri  India 79/ 124
8 Ali Mabkhout  United Arab Emirates 78/96
Hussein Saeed  Iraq 78/ 137
10 Pelé  Brazil 77/ 92

Background 

India defeated Maldives 3-1 on October 13, 2021 to book their spot in the final of 2021 SAFF Championship in Male, Maldives. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all