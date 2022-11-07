India’s first floating financial literacy camp- All you need to know

Floating Financial Literacy Camp: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) conducted India’s first floating financial literacy camp in Dal Lake with an initiative called ‘Niveshak Didi’ to promote financial literacy ‘By the Women, For the Women’ in Srinagar. Notably, India still finds it challenging to spread financial literacy across demography, as a huge share of the population still resides in rural areas. IPPB has successfully created a new legacy with the help of the world’s largest postal network to extend its reach to the last mile and bridge the financial inclusion gaps.

Wonderful initiative which will further women empowerment! https://t.co/YRSCYBFydh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2022

India’s first floating financial literacy camp: Significance

The first floating financial literacy camp in India marked a tremendous step towards bridging the gap of financial inclusion.

The camp shows the ability to reach far & wide to every household in the country, that too in various terrains and geographies, and also paves the way for the rural women population to increase their financial products and services comprehension and stay protected with the assistance of their own Niveshak Didi.

Niveshak Didi, a female Dakiya, having deep social connect to the rural masses, will be able to collaborate and resolve the queries of rural masses in a comfortable environment, at the same time enhancing the financial awareness, particularly for rural women.

India’s first floating financial literacy camp: Key Points

1. The Floating Financial Literacy Camp was conducted among the local residents around the world-famous Dal lake of Srinagar.

2. Since Shikara is part and parcel of the region, the gathering did take place on multiple Shikaras.

3. The Niveshak Didi held the Financial Literacy session in the local Kashmiri language from Shikara itself, thus the whole session was conducted in the waters of Dal Lake.

4. The session in the camp covered topics ranging from banking and financial products, the significance of joining the mainstream financial services offered by the regulated entities, and the protection against various types of risks involved with the investments.

About IPPB

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has been established under the Departments of Post, and Communication Ministry with 100% equity owned by the Indian Government. IPPB was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1, 2018.

The bank has been established with a vision to build the most accessible, affordable, and trusted bank for the common people of India.