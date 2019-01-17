India’s Satyarup becomes world’s youngest mountaineer to climb 7 peaks, 7 volcano summits

Indian mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta on January 16, 2019 became the world’s youngest mountaineer to climb the seven highest peaks and volcanic summits across all continents after conquering Antartica's highest point Mount Sidley



Satyarup summited Mt. Sidley at 6:28 am in the morning, at a temperature of minus 40 degree Celsius according to the inReach Satellite Communicator he was carrying.

Key Records Broken Satyarup achieved the unique feat at the age of 35 years and 262 days, setting a new world record by beating Australia's Daniel Bull who did it at the age of 36 years and 157 days. With this feat, Satyarup also became the first Indian to conquer the seven mountain peaks and seven volcanic summits.

About Satyarup Siddhanta

• The West Bengal-based IT professional, who currently works in Bengaluru, belongs to Haridevpur in South Kolkata and is a software engineer by profession.



• Despite being an asthma patient, Satyarup holds an illustrious record of conquering several treacherous summits including Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mt Elbrus in Europe, Mt Denali in Alaska and Mt Mont Blanc in France.



• He successfully climbed Mount Everest in 2016. Before that in 2012, he climbed Mt. Vinson in Antarctica. He has also summited Mont Blanc and Carsten’s Pyramid in Papua New Guinea, which is the highest point in Oceania.



• The biggest challenge Satyarup had to face was arranging the funds for such expensive expeditions. It was difficult to get sponsors.



• However, he did not let this stop him and apart from sponsorship, crowdfunding he took personal loans and auctioned his summit mementos to make his dream come true.



• The 35-year-old scaled the highest volcanic peak in North America, Pico de Orizaba on December 5, 2018.



World’s 7 Mountain Summits



Summiting the world’s seven mountain peaks refers to climbing the highest mountains of each of the seven continents.



The highest mountains of each of the seven continents include Mount Everest in Asia, Mt Aconcagua in South America, Mt Denali in North America, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mt Vinson Massif in Antartica, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Carstensz Pyramid in Oceania and Mt Kosciuszko in Australia.