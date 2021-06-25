International Day of the Seafarer 2021: Theme, Significance and History

Each year, June 25 is observed as the Day of the Seafarer that recognizes the invaluable contribution of seafarers towards international trade and the economy at large. The Day of the Seafarer 2021 is being observed as an opportunity to express our gratitude to seafarers who were on the frontline amid the COVID-19 pandemic facing difficulties around port access, re-supply, repatriation, crew changeovers, etc.

PM Narendra Modi on the Day of the Seafarer 2021 said, “Sailors are indispensable to the world including India.”

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways also tweeted, “Seafarers are the indomitable forces behind the uninterrupted supply chain worldwide despite the pandemic.”

Seafarers have been working on the COVID-19 frontlines, “maintaining the flow of vital goods, such as food, fuel, and medical supplies," the United Nations said.

Day of the Seafarer 2021: Theme and significance

The theme for Day of the Seafarer 2021 is ‘Fair Future for Seafarers’.

The campaign for Day of the Seafarer 2021 will focus on encouraging governments to support seafarers amid the pandemic. The campaign will throw light on issues relevant to seafarers after the pandemic, such as fair working conditions as per the ILO’s Maritime Labour Convention, fair treatment of seafarers, fair safety, fair training, etc.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) on this day has called seafarers to answer questions on what a fair future for seafarers looks like.

Day of the Seafarer: History

Celebrated first time in 2011, the Day of the Seafarer came into being in 2010 through a resolution adopted by the Conference of Parties to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), 1978, held in Manila, Philippines.