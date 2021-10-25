Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Iran to host regional meeting on Afghanistan on October 27th

Iran has reportedly invited foreign ministers and political representatives of Russia, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to discuss the formation of an inclusive government and other Afghan issues.

Oct 25, 2021
Iran is expected to host a regional meeting on Afghanistan on October 27, 2021 without the Taliban's participation. 

The new Taliban government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not been invited to the meeting. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said, "We are aware that the meeting will be held. The meeting relates to neighbours, and we are not invited."

Main Agenda 

The Iranian embassy in Kabul had released a statement saying that the meeting will mainly focus on economic challenges and the formation of an inclusive government and establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan and preventing it from becoming a haven for terrorists. 

Who will be invited to the meeting?

Significance

This is the second regional meeting to be held on Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. The first was the Moscow format meeting hosted by Russia. However, while Russia had invited the Taliban for the meeting, Iran has not extended an invitation to Taliban representatives. 

Iran is among the only few nations to keep its embassy in Kabul and consulate in Herat open and active. Besides Iran, only embassies of Russia, China and Pakistan are still open in Kabul. 

Background

The acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate Amir Khan Mutaqi had recently met Iranian ambassador Bahadur Aminian and the two sides had discussed multiple issues including political and economic relations and as well as immigrants' problems in Iran.

