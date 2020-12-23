Israeli government collapses, elections likely to be held in March 2021

The Israeli government collapsed on December 22, 2020 after the nation's Parliament failed to meet a deadline for passage of budgets. The nation is now headed towards its fourth elections in two years. Israel will have elections probably in March 2021.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partner and leader of Blue and White party Benny Gantz blamed each other for the collapse of their seven-month-old government

Netanyahu blamed the Blue and White party saying that it withdrew from the agreements to modify the original coalition agreement and dragged them to unnecessary elections during the corona crisis. The Prime Minister continued by saying that they do not want an election and had voted against it but they are not afraid of elections as they will win.

Gantz while referring to the corruption charges facing Netanyahu claimed that the Prime Minister is preoccupied with his trial and not the public interest and is prepared to drag the entire country into a period of uncertainty instead of ensuring rehabilitation of the economy and ensuring economic stability.

Emergency Coalition Government

•After three inconclusive elections, Benny Gantz had agreed to join Benjamin Netanyahu to form an 'emergency coalition government' in April 2020.

•Under the deal reached between the two leaders, the post of the Prime Minister would have been rotated between the two-party leaders with Netanyahu serving first, giving way to Benny Gantz after 18 months.

•The deal comprised a loophole that if the lawmakers failed to agree to a budget before the deadline of midnight on December 22 then the government will collapse.

•The national legislature of Israel, Knesset failed to pass the bill at first reading in the early hours of December 22, 2020 leading to the collapse of the government.

Background

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had become the first Israeli to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on December 19, 2020, paving way for the vaccination of all Israelis and showing them that the vaccine is safe for use.