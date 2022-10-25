ISRO launched LVM3 M2, first commercial mission to place all 36 satellites into intended orbits

Indian Space Research Organization launched its first commercial mission of Launch Vehicle Mark 3(LVM3) M2 satellite successfully from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

After the launch, S. Somanath Chairperson of ISRO said that it is a happy Diwali for all those at SHAR centre as the launch was successful and the separation of the satellites was precisely done. He said, all the satellites are inaccurate intended orbits.

Mission 3(LVM3)M2: Key Details

ISRO accomplished the complicated mission in style in a period of three to four months. ISRO's technical capability was remarkable and highly professional. Mission Director Thaddeus Baskaran said that the mission team took a stupendous task in coordinating with the customer and processed the needs to the best of its ability and made the entire schedule successful. The web constellation will work in an LEO polar orbit and will be arranged in 12 rings with 49 satellites in each plane in the procedure of making up a constellation. Each satellite will make a full trip around the earth every 109 minutes and 588 satellites will be in full service once the constellation is over. The mission will encourage telecommunication and related services. The next Chandrayaan mission will occur in 2023, and a new launch pad will be built at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu soon.

Mission 3(LVM3)M2: Significance

LVM3 launch by ISRO will enhance the confidence at the International level to look out for commercial satellite launches. India holds a bright future in launching the next generation of satellites. All the 36 satellites of One Web were slung into orbit in batches of four, starting twenty minutes after the lift-off from the second launch pad of the Space Centre. The rocket went into the midnight sky with orange flames pushing it steadily with thunderous reverberations brightening the sky for a few seconds off the skyline. The presentation of the rocket was normal as it stepped into orbit with textbook-style precision.

Background

Scientists and dignitaries including Sunil Mittal and family joined the ceremony as the mission proved successful in all the stages.

