ISRO’s Geo-imaging satellite EOS-03 to be launched in third quarter of 2021

Union Minister of State Science & Technology and Earth Sciences (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh on July 29, 2021, announced that the Department of State is prepared to launch ISRO’s Geo-imaging Satellite ‘EOS-03’ in the third quarter of 2021.

The EOS-03 Satellite will enable real-time monitoring of natural disasters such as cyclones and floods in the country. The EOS-03 is capable of imaging the entire country at least four to five times every day.

In addition to monitoring natural disasters, EOS-03 will aid in monitoring the crops, water bodies, forest cover changes, vegetation condition, Singh said.

What is EOS-03?

•The EOS-03 is a Geo-imaging Satellite that has been developed by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for Earth Observation purposes. It will be placed in the Geostationary Orbit.

Purpose of EOS-03

•Real-time monitoring of natural disasters such as cyclones and floods in the country.

•Imaging the entire country at least four to five times every day.

•Aid in monitoring the crops, water bodies, forest cover changes, vegetation condition.

ISRO’s Earth Observation Satellites

•Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched its first Earth Observation Satellite in 1988 which is known as IRS-1A.

•ISRO has placed several Earth Observation Satellites in the Sun-synchronous orbit and Geostationary orbit.

•EOS-01 was launched on November 7, 2020. The EOS-01 is an Earth Imaging Satellite is a part of India’s RISAT series. The satellite is used for agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support.

•Other Earth Observation Satellites are OCEANSAT-2, RISAT-1 and 2, CARTOSAT-1, 2, 2A, 2B, RESOURCESAT-1, 2, 2A, SCATSAT-1, SARAL, Megha-Tropiques, INSAT-3D, INSAT -3DR, INSAT 3A, and Kalpana.

First developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)

•Singh further stated that the first developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) will be conducted in the fourth quarter of 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

•SSLV has been developed by ISRO as a cost-effective, three-stage launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500-kg to 500-km planar orbit or 300-kg to Sun-synchronous Polar orbit.

•With flexible nozzle control, electro-mechanical actuators for all stages, velocity trimming module, and miniaturized avionics make SSLV an ideal launch vehicle for on-demand, quick launch sessions of small satellites.