ISSF World Cup 2021: Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary wins bronze medal

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won the bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol shooting at the ISSF World Cup 2021 in Osijek, Croatia on June 24, 2021.

Saurabh Chaudhary, 19, scored 220 in the finals to stand at third place while Serbia’s Damir Mikec won silver and Iran’s Javad Foroughi won gold. This is Saurabh’s 12th World Cup medal in addition to his one bronze, two silvers, and eight golds.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted to congratulate Saurabh on winning India’s first medal on the opening day of the shooting World Cup.

Many congratulations to #Tokyo2020 bound @SChaudhary2002 as he wins the 🥉 in men’s 10m air pistol at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. pic.twitter.com/vU6aHtR4y5 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 24, 2021

While other Indian shooters at the shooting World Cup, namely Abhishek Verma finished stood fifth in the men’s 10m air rifle while Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal stood seventh and eighth respectively in the women’s 10m air pistol final.

The ISSF World Cup 2021 being held in Osijek, Croatia witnessed 520 shooting athletes from 47 countries.

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary

• Saurabh Chaudhary is an Indian shooter athlete. Chaudhary was the youngest Indian athlete to win gold at the 2018 Asian Games in the 10m air pistol event.

• He also won a gold in the ISSF Junior World Cup that was held in Suhl, Germany in 2018.

• Chaudhary is also the only Indian shooter who has won a gold medal in ISSF World Championship, ISSF World Cup, Asian Games, Asian Air Gun Championship, and Youth Olympic Games.

ISSF World Cup

• Introduced by the International Shooting Sport Federation in 1986, the ISSF World Cup is the annual edition in the Olympic shooting events.