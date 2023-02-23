Japan Witnessed A Mysterious Iron Ball Washed Up On The Enshu Beach Shore! Check Details

Japan authorities were shocked to receive calls from citizens at 9 am about the huge sand-colored ball with rust patches hitting the Enshu beach in Hamamatsu city. The Photos and videos of the netizens named "dragon ball" have gone viral!

The unidentified object raised many concerns due to the recent US-China spy balloon events. Let's dig deeper into this mystery and find out what this giant sand-colored ball is and how did Japan handle the unexpected situation.

Source: Twitter

About the Japanese "Dragon Ball"

The sphere measured about 1.5 meters in diameter.

The ball was first reported to be at the beach at nine in the morning.

The ball is of orange and brown color with dark patches

The unidentified ball was first found by a woman walking on the Enshu beach.

The examiners said that the giant ball could be a stray mine as they found it to be hollow.

The restrictions were lifted at around 4 pm.

A mysterious ball found on a beach in #Hamamatsu, #Japan on Monday, the police are concerned that the object may be some kind of sea mine, according to local media. The ball measures around 1.5 meters in diameter and may be made of iron,its surface seems rusty. pic.twitter.com/n9tRn0InEz — S a m  (@cheguwera) February 21, 2023

Japan Authorities Reaction

According to reports the huge iron ball was washed ashore in Japan this week and triggered an urgent inspection by the Japanese authorities.

Photographs of the iron ball fixed on the beach sand have been sent to the Japanese self-defense forces and coast guard for further examination.

The beach is now sealed off by the officials to investigate this giant ball of unknown origin.

Officials with protective gear examined the object's interior using X-Ray Technology.

What does the world have to say?

Netizens have named this unidentified object several names including an old submarine mine, a ball buoy, a dragon ball, a Godzilla egg, and hilariously uncanny potato.

There were some concerns due to the recent US-China spy balloon events, but there are no such signs as of now. Reports say earlier this month, the United States shot down a balloon that it alleged was sent by China to spy on it while Beijing denied the accusations, claiming that the balloon was meant for weather-related research and had just veered off.

One witness said the sphere had been at the beach for a month. "I tried to push it, but it wouldn’t budge," he told Japan's NHK. The incident came amid heightened tensions over alleged espionage acts.

Mystery Solved?

Source: Twitter

Reports say that the object has a protrusion that would allow it to be hooked onto something that closely resembles a mooring buoy, though they are still not sure. The sighting sparked a brief flurry of attention on TV in the wake of the US shooting down a Chinese spy balloon. Photographs have been sent to the Japanese self-defense forces and coast guard for further examination.

