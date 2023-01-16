Veer Guardian 2023: The Maiden India-Japan Air Exercise, All you need to know

Veer Guardian 2023: Key Points

Veer Guardian 2023 will be a 15-day-long bilateral exercise

Veer Guardian 2023 is taking place at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan.

This exercise is happening for the first time where The Indian Air Force and Japanese Air Self-Defence Forces will be together.

An Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot has been part of an Indian group for aerial wargames in a foreign location for the first time.

READ|Agni 5, India's Most Lethal Missile: What Can It Do? Find Out Facts And Details Here!

In order to strengthen the Air Defence cooperation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) are executing their very first joint venture in air exercise in Japan, known as Veer Guardian 2023.

After the 2+2 dialogue, this joint exercise was scheduled. It involved the Foreign and Defence Ministers of the two countries, where the two nations noted ‘the substantial expansion of Japan-India security and defense cooperation.

Both nations concurred to continue to conduct bilateral and multilateral exercises in a multilayered manner. This exercise also possesses the objective of the free and open Indo-Pacific vision, free from any kind of conflict disseminated by India and Japan on multiple occasions.

India & Japan to hold joint Air Exercise 'Veer Guardian-2023' at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan from 12 to 26 Jan. Indian contingent participating will include four Su-30 MKI, two C-17 & one IL-78 aircraft, while the JASDF will be participating with four F-2 & four F-15 aircraft. pic.twitter.com/EY8GMwhKjf — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 7, 2023

READ|List of top 10 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (2022)

Has it happened before?

No, it hasn't happened before, in fact, it is the first-of-its-kind exercise between the two nations.

Starting from January 12, the exercise will be impactfully ending with impressive results on January 26, Republic Day of India.

The air warriors embarked on their journey to Japan on January 8. While pacing towards Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, they also visited an air base of the Philippines Air Force.

Sibi George, India’s Ambassador-designate to Japan was warmly welcomed by the IAF contingent along with Maj Gen Ishimura Takahisa when they arrived at Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki Prefecture.

The Exercise Will Be Led By A Woman Warrior

Avni Chaturvedi the leader of the Sukhoi-30MKI Squadron will be leading the Indian Side.

A female fighter pilot is commanding the Indian fighter squadron in a bilateral exercise with a foreign partner for the first time.

The Indian contingent will be further glorified by Four Su-30 MKI, two C-17, and one IL-78 aircraft.

Four F-2s, a Japanese development of the US-built F-16 fighter, and four F-15 aircraft will be representing the Japanese side.

Veer Guardian 2023: Exercises

Indo Japan air exercises: Ex Veer Guardian https://t.co/8484j72tfh pic.twitter.com/FdGdNqV4jM — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 7, 2023

To allow the air warriors to exchange their best practices Both nations are scheduled to participate in various aerial combat drills including multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment.

Apart from this experts Will participate in the discussion to share their expertise on varied operational aspects from both sides.

Veer Guardian 2023: Benefits

Veer Guardian will prove to be another step toward deeper strategic connections and closer defense collaboration between India and Japan as per the Ministry of Defence.

They further added that it will reflect the two countries’ strengthening security cooperation.

This joint exercise is believed to strengthen the long-standing friendship between the two Air Forces.

India-Japan Defence relation

Ambassador @ambsibigeorge welcomes the IAF contingent along with Maj Gen Ishimura Takahisa at Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki Prefecture. The inaugural edition of the joint fighter aircraft exercise Veer Guardian 2023 is to be held with JASDF from 12 to 26 Jan 2023.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/AaVG48TFqh — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) January 10, 2023

“Both contingents not only shared their expertise on contemporary subjects of counter-terrorism operations but also utilized this opportunity to share their experiences on exploiting disruptive technologies like Drone and Anti-Drone weapons.” as per a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Defense.

The number of annual exercises involving their military forces as well as their security and political discussions has expanded.

This air exercise will be carried out alongside other bilateral exercises.

Exercise Dharma Guardian-2022 was conducted between the two armies at the Foreign Training Node in Belgaum, India.

READ|Sixth edition of Japan-India maritime exercise JIMEX 2022 concludes