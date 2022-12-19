List of top 10 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (2022)

The delivery of nuclear weapons is done by Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles or ICBMs which have a minimum range of 5 500 km.

These deadly weapons typically carry more than one nuclear warhead.



The ICBMs can be

silo-based

road mobile

rail-based

submarine-based.

Mobile ICBMs are difficult to detect and destroy prior to their launch.

Find out which is the best ICBM in the world what are the greatest modern ballistic missiles and why they are on this list.

This list does not include missiles that are still under development or are not yet deployed operationally.

Top 10 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

Sno. NAME MAXIMUM RANGE 1. Trident II (USA) 7 800 km with a full load and 12 000 km with reduced load 2. R-36M2 Voyevoda (Russia) 11 000 km 3. RS-24 Yars (Russia) 12 000 km 4. LGM-30G Minuteman III (USA) 13 000 km 5. R-29RMU2.1 Layner (Russia) 8 300 km with full load and 12 000 km with reduced load 6. M51 (France) 10 000 km with reduced payload and 8 000 km with full payload 7. DF-41 (China) 12 000 km 8. DF-31AG (China) 11 200 km 9. JL-3 (China) 9 000 to 12 000 km 10. Bulava (Russia) 9 500 km









1. Trident II (USA)

The submarine-launched ballistic missile is called Trident D5, or Trident II.

First deployed in 1990 it is also known as the improved version of the previous Trident C4 as it has greater payload, range, and accuracy.

It is a very accurate missile with CEP around 90 m, It is guided on the target by the Astro-inertial navigation system

The missile can also receive GPS updates.

It is planned to be upgraded into improved versions of the Trident II missiles until 2042.

2. R-36M2 Voyevoda (Russia)

The second on this list is the Soviet R-36 (Western designation SS-9 or Scarp) which was first tested in 1971.

This missile has a range of 11 000 km.

A new Russian RS-28 Sarmat (SS-X-30 Satan 2) ICBM would be entering service in In 2022 and it will totally replace the R-36 series missiles.

3. RS-24 Yars (Russia)

Adopted by the Russian Strategic Missile Forces in 2010, the Russian RS-24 Yars is a new intercontinental ballistic missile that was developed both as a road-mobile and silo-based system, that would use the same missile.

It was deployed during the same year and has a range of 12 000 km.

4. LGM-30G Minuteman III (USA)

The Minuteman III is the most numerous US ICBM. It entered service in 1970. During its introduction, it was the first MIRV-capable missile.

Various improvement programs are being implemented to maintain combat effectiveness. Minuteman III is expected to stay in service until 2030.

5. R-29RMU2.1 Layer (Russia)

The recent Russian submarine-launched ballistic missile R-29RMU2.1 Layner is an improved version of the previous R-29RMU2 Sineva.

Adopted in 2014 It is used on Delta IV class submarines.

It has a maximum range of 8 300 km with a full load and 12 000 km with a reduced load.

Until at least 2030 it is planned that the Delta IV class submarines will be operational.

6. M51 (France)

The French submarine-launched ballistic missile The M51 which was first deployed in 2010 carried by the French Le Triomphant class submarines.

The M51 has a range of 10 000 km with reduced payload and 8 000 km with full payload.

But it will enter service only in around 2025.

7. DF-41 (China)

The most powerful Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) developed in China is The DF-41 which is one of the deadliest ICBMs in the world.

Based on an 8-axle launcher vehicle its first test launch took place in 2013 and the second followed in 2014.

The solid-fuel missile. It has an estimated range of 12 000 km and carries up to 10 Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs).

8. DF-31AG (China)

The new Chinese Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) DF-31AG was tested in 2015 and was first publicly revealed in 2017.

The missile made its public debut

at the 90th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army during a major military parade

This missile has a range of 11 200 km.

9. JL-3 (China)

The new Chinese submarine-launched ballistic missile JL-3 was first deployed in around 2021 by the Type 094 (Western reporting name Jin-class) ballistic missile submarines.

The estimated range of this missile is 9 000 to 12 000 km.

10. Bulava (Russia)

The new Russian submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile is called The Bulava which is carried by the new Russian Borei class submarines.

The range of this missile is 9 500 km.

It can carry 6 MIRVs with a yield of 150 kT each.

Though on paper the Bulava is more capable than some of the missiles on this Top 10 list it still has teething problems that need to be fixed.

It is planned that Borei class submarines with these missiles will form a core of the Russian nuclear triad until 2040.

