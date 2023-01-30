List of Countries With Nuclear Weapons

While the global nuclear stockpile is close to 13,000 weapons it is still lower than it was during the Cold War when there were roughly 60,000 weapons worldwide.

The Smaller number of these nukes does not alter the fundamental threat to humanity these pikes represent.

To understand this we can take the example of the US nuclear-armed submarine with warheads on just one which has seven times the destructive power of all the bombs dropped during World War II, including the two atomic bombs dropped on Japan.

Moreover, nearly all the major nuclear powers—including the United States, Russia, and China—are now significantly increasing their nuclear arsenals in size, capability, or both.

The significant increase in the nuclear arsenals in size, capability, or both are raising the risk of nuclear war.

When we think of Nuclear weapons our minds often wander toward the dreadful thoughts of War and existential risk! But did you know that there are nine countries that possess nuclear weapons? Those countries are:

The United States

Russia

France

China

The United Kingdom

Pakistan

India

Israel

North Korea

1. The United States

The US arsenal comprises 5,400 nuclear weapons.

1,744 of these are deployed and ready to be delivered.

These weapons are kept in submarines, 80-foot-deep missile silos across five of the Great Plains states.

The other weapons are stored at air force bases, where they can be loaded on long-range bombers.

One hundred US bombs are deployed at air bases in five European countries.

These alert forces include almost all of the 400 silo-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and a comparable number of warheads on submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

ICBMs can be launched within a couple of minutes and SLBMs within 15 minutes.

The most powerful weapon, the B83 gravity bomb is more than 80 times stronger than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

The smallest weapon has an explosive yield of only 2 percent of that.

2. Russia

The Russian arsenal contains 6,000 warheads

1,584 of these weapons are deployed combined with the United States, this accounts for more than 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons.

Russia has made it clear that it will only make further nuclear reductions if US missile defenses are also legally constrained.

Left unchecked, these and other tensions could lead to an arms race and make nuclear conflict more likely, especially in times of crisis.

3. China

This country developed nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

China has since maintained an arsenal of 350 warheads.

In the absence of diplomatic initiatives, China is likely to continue expanding and improving its nuclear forces.

4. The United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has 120 “operationally available” nuclear weapons.

The UK has 40 deployed at any given time.

These weapons are sea-based and held up by Trident submarine-launched ballistic missiles purchased from the United States.

Switching a previous pledge of not exceeding a maximum of 180 nuclear warheads, the United Kingdom has announced that its new ceiling would be 260 warheads which is an increase of more than 40 percent.

5. France

France has nearly 300 deployed nuclear weapons.

Most of these are based on submarines along with the remainder on air-launched cruise missiles.

6. North Korea

North Korea has 30 to 40 nuclear warheads and may have assembled 10 to 20 weapons.

7. India

India possesses nearly 150 nuclear weapons and is producing more.

8. Pakistan

Pakistan has nearly 150 nuclear weapons and is producing more. It has an increased emphasis on short-range, “tactical” nuclear weapons.

9. Israel

Israel does not acknowledge having nuclear weapons, but it is commonly accepted that the country maintains roughly a hundred weapons.

List of Countries With Nuclear Weapons Worldwide

Country Warheads First Test Tests Total Deployed Date Site The five nuclear-weapon states under the NPT United States 5,428 1,644 16 July 1945 (Trinity) Alamogordo, New Mexico 1,054 Russia 5,977 1,588 29 August 1949 (RDS-1) Semipalatinsk, Kazakh SSR 715 United Kingdom 225 120 3 October 1952 (Hurricane) Monte Bello Islands, Australia 45 France 290 280 13 February 1960 (Gerboise Bleue) Reggane, French Algeria 210 China 350 ? 16 October 1964 (596) Lop Nur, Xinjiang 45 Non-NPT nuclear powers India 160 0 18 May 1974 (Smiling Buddha) Pokhran, Rajasthan 6 Pakistan 165 0 28 May 1998 (Chagai-1) Ras Koh Hills, Balochistan 6 North Korea 20 0 9 October 2006 Kilju, North Hamgyong 6 Undeclared nuclear powers Israel 90 0 1960–1979 Unknown N/A

This list is informally known in global politics as the "Nuclear Club". It is also considered that since the dawn of the Atomic Age, the delivery methods of most states with nuclear weapons have evolved. While some achieved a nuclear triad, others have reduced away from land and air deterrents to submarine-based forces.

