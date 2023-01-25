What Is The Doomsday Clock? Humanity Is Now 90 Seconds Away From Catastrophe. Check Details

The scientists have reset the Doomsday clock and have put it to 90 seconds to midnight indicating how close humanity is to self-destruction, due to nuclear weapons and climate change.

Key Highlights

The midnight on the clock indicates the complete annihilation of humankind.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has revived fears of nuclear war

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the "Doomsday Clock".

Now that the threat of a nuclear war has been rattling over our heads due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine it's no surprise that the scientists have reset the doomsday clock, putting it at just 90 seconds to midnight.

The closer the hands are to midnight the closer is the complete annihilation of humanity. The hands have been moved closer to midnight each time there is an existential threat.

Rachel Bronson, the bulletin's president, and CEO said "The possibility that the conflict could spin out of anyone's control remains high," he added.

What Is The Doomsday Clock?

It is a symbolic timepiece showing how close the world is to its demise.

The Midnight marks the theoretical point of annihilation.

Such threats could be a result of political tensions, weapons, technology, climate change, and even pandemic illness.

How close or further away the hands of the clock are from midnight is decided by the scientists' reading of existential threats at a particular time.

Doomsday Clock: History and Origins

Created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists The "Doomsday Clock illustrates how close humanity has come to the end of the world.

In 2033 It moved from 90 seconds to midnight, 10 seconds closer than it has been for the past three years.

The bulletin's announcement will for the first time be translated from English into Ukrainian and Russian to garner relevant attention, Bronson said.

In 1947 the clock was invented by a group of atomic scientists, including Albert Einstein.

How Is The Clock Set?

A Chicago-based non-profit organization called the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists updates the time annually based on information regarding catastrophic risks to the planet and humanity and displays the "time" on its website.

What Time Is It Now?

Before the Clock of Catastrophe was 100 seconds to midnight, though being 90 now it has been the closest in history.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has revived fears of nuclear war and it has reflected its effects on the clock.

The clock started ticking, more than 75 years ago, at seven minutes to midnight.

A council of scientists and other experts in nuclear technology and climate science, including 13 Nobel laureates, discuss world events and decide where to put the hands of the clock each year. It depends on the apocalyptic threats that could arise from political tensions, weapons, technology, climate change, and even pandemic illness.

At 100 seconds to midnight, the "Doomsday Clock" was the closest it had ever been to midnight when it was set there in 2020 and had remained for over two years. At 17 minutes to midnight, the clock was furthest from doomsday in 1991, as the Cold War ended and the United States and Soviet Union signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty that substantially reduced both countries' nuclear weapons arsenals.

Bottom Line

The Doomsday Clock is continuously warning us as to what is to come, while the world takes heed something should be done to avoid these apocalyptic threats and focus more on global well-being.

