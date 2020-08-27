Jeff Bezos becomes first person to hit a net worth of $200 billion

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO on August 26, 2020, became the first person in the world to hit a net worth of $200 billion. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that affected the businesses and economies, the stocks of the e-commerce platform continue to soar.

Amazon’s share price on August 26 climbed 2.3% to $3,423 per share, which helped Jeff Bezos enter the $200 million net worth territory. His net worth is more than McDonald’s, Nike and Pepsi, all three companies are valued between $139 billion and $191 billion.

Key Details:

• Since the beginning of 2020, Amazon stock has rallied nearly 80%, adding that Jeff Bezos roughly 11% stake in Amazon makes up for more than 90% of his fortune.

• The Amazon founder also owns the American newspaper Washington Post, Blue Origin, an aerospace company, and also has a host of other private investments.

• Earlier in August 2020, Jeff Bezos had sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company.

• During the first two working days of August 2020, Amazon CEO had sold 1 million shares as a part of previously announced trading plans.

Jeff Bezos: World’s richest man As per the Forbes report, Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos and also the world’s richest man is worth $204.6 billion as of August 27, 2020. Bezos is $90 billion richer than Bill Gates, who is also the world’s second-richest person and is currently worth $116.1 billion. The report also mentioned that the Amazon CEO has earned $86 billion worth of his wealth in the last 12 months. He was worth $114 billion until September 2019. According to the experts, Jeff Bezos is on his path to become the world’s first trillionaire in 2026. It must be noted that Bezos would have hit $200 billion mark earlier if he had not gone through the world’s biggest divorce settlement of $38 billion in 2019.

About Jeff Bezos:

Jeff Bezos who was born on January 12, 1964, is an American industrialist, internet entrepreneur, investor, and media proprietor. He is the founder, CEO, and president of the multi-national e-commerce company Amazon.

Jeff Bezos had founded Amazon in 1994 in his garage in Seattle and has now turned it into a behemoth that dominates online retail globally.

With the modest beginnings as an online bookseller, Jeff Bezos helped Amazon branch out in almost every product category available. It ended up taking on established retail giants such as Wal-Mart stores.