Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Coronavirus, hospitalised

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19 virus. The Chief Minister informed the same through a tweet late on August 2, 2020.

The Chief Minister in a brief post shared that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He confirmed that while he was fine, he was being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. He further requested those who had come in contact with him recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

The 77-year-old has reportedly been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Some of his recent contacts include Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, whom he met during a meeting in Bengaluru on July 31, 2020.

The Karnataka Chief Minister is the second senior political leader to test positive for COVID-19 in one day. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted confirming that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old Home Minister has also been hospitalised on the advice of the doctors.

The Home Minister has also asked all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get their tests done. Shah had attended a cabinet meeting last week, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also had in attendance Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarlilal Purohit was the third prominent face to test positive for COVID-19 on August 2nd. The 80-year-old was in self-isolation since July 29th when three people at the Raj Bhavan tested positive for COVID-19. Though the Governor has tested positive, he is asymptomatic and clinically stable, announced Chennai's Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Dr. Aravindan Selvraj in a medical bulletin.

The bulletin further read that the Governor has been advised home isolation as the infection is mild and he will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital.