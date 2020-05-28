Karnataka to launch ‘State Health Register’ of all citizens

Karnataka government on May 27, 2020 announced that it will be launching a new project to maintain a ‘State Health Register’ comprising the database of all its citizens.

The health register, first-of-its-kind, will be a robust and standardized health repository of all the citizens of the state. Elaborating on the same, Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar stated that the COVID-19 experience has demonstrated the need to maintain a robust, real-time repository of health data of each and every citizen.

The project will be first launched in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka on an experimental basis.

Objective

The Karnataka State Health Register is a futuristic project which has been undertaken keeping the interest of the citizens as the top priority. The project will include 50 percent partnership by private hospitals.

Karnataka’s State Health Register: Key Highlights

• Under the project, the state government will undertake the survey of all 6.5 crore people in the state. The survey will be conducted by a team of primary health centre officials, education department staff, ASHA workers and revenue officials.

• The officials will be visiting each and every household to collect the health data of all members of the family.

• The data will not only help the state government provide better health care, but it will also help in an efficient resource management, allocation and better implementation of various citizen-centric schemes in the state.

• The collected data will help the state government healthcare based on geography, demography and other targeted measures.

Significance

The Karnataka state government envisions to provide world class health care to all citizens, for which accurate data is required.

Background

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has extended his support for the project and detailed discussions will be held over it in the upcoming cabinet meeting.