Kashmir Files Awarded ‘Best Film’ Title at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023, Check Full Winner List Here

Kashmir Files a ‘Big Hit’

On February 20, 2023 (Monday), the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award Ceremony was held. The grand celebration took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The Indian drama film ‘Kashmir Files’ was honoured with the ‘Best Film’ award at the festival. This tragic tale has been directed by Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Along with this, the iconic actor Anupam Kher took the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year award for the film. At the awards event, various celebrities, media staff, industrialists, ministers, etc were also present. The adorable Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor received awards. While Alia Bhatt got the ‘Best Actress Award’ for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ her husband Ranbir Kapoor won the ‘Best Actor Award’ for ‘Brahmastra’. Alia took her husband’s award on his behalf.

Film of the Year 2023

The Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2023 was attended by Bollywood personalities such as Rekha, Vidya Balan, and Varun Dhawan among other superstars. The award was also bestowed for the film ‘RRR’ directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Talking about other category awards, the actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty was awarded the ‘Most Promising Actor Award’ for his adventure thriller Kannada film ‘Kantara’.

Then, one of the highest-earning actors in the industry, Varun Dhawan won the ‘Critics Best Actor Award’ for his 2022 film ‘Bhediya’. In the television category, the Rupali Ganguly-starter drama series ‘Anupamaa’ won the ‘Television Series of The Year Award’ at the ceremony.

In addition to this, the veteran actor Rekha was honoured with an award for her ‘Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry’. She attended the event in a golden colour saree and was spotted joining Alia, who was in a white saree. Both of them exchanged hugs and kisses and further posed together for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, the Indian playback singer Hariharan Anantha Subramani won an award for ‘Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry’.

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

Award Winners List 2023

The list of all the winners who won the prestigious level awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023 is mentioned below.

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry - Rekha

Best Film - The Kashmir Files

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year - Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor - Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress - Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Director - R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Most Promising Actor - Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Best Web Series: Rudra - The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor - Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year - RRR

Television Series of The Year - Anupamaa

Best Actor In A Television Series - Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series - Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry - Hariharan Anantha Subramani

Best Male Singer - Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer - Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer - PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

About Dadasaheb Phalke Award

India’s most prestigious award is Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the cinematic industry. It is conducted on annual basis by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation which is established by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Decades ago, this award event was launched by the Government of India in order to celebrate Dada Saheb’s contribution to Indian Cinema.

