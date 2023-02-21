Kashmir Files Awarded ‘Best Film’ Title at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023, Check Full Winner List Here
At Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards Ceremony 2023, the movie ‘Kashmir Files’ received the ‘Best Film’ award. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor won the ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Actress’ awards at the event held in Mumbai. Several other renowned actors attended the ceremony. Go through the complete winner list here.
Kashmir Files a ‘Big Hit’
On February 20, 2023 (Monday), the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award Ceremony was held. The grand celebration took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The Indian drama film ‘Kashmir Files’ was honoured with the ‘Best Film’ award at the festival. This tragic tale has been directed by Indian filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.
Along with this, the iconic actor Anupam Kher took the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year award for the film. At the awards event, various celebrities, media staff, industrialists, ministers, etc were also present. The adorable Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor received awards. While Alia Bhatt got the ‘Best Actress Award’ for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ her husband Ranbir Kapoor won the ‘Best Actor Award’ for ‘Brahmastra’. Alia took her husband’s award on his behalf.
Film of the Year 2023
The Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2023 was attended by Bollywood personalities such as Rekha, Vidya Balan, and Varun Dhawan among other superstars. The award was also bestowed for the film ‘RRR’ directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Talking about other category awards, the actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty was awarded the ‘Most Promising Actor Award’ for his adventure thriller Kannada film ‘Kantara’.
Then, one of the highest-earning actors in the industry, Varun Dhawan won the ‘Critics Best Actor Award’ for his 2022 film ‘Bhediya’. In the television category, the Rupali Ganguly-starter drama series ‘Anupamaa’ won the ‘Television Series of The Year Award’ at the ceremony.
In addition to this, the veteran actor Rekha was honoured with an award for her ‘Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry’. She attended the event in a golden colour saree and was spotted joining Alia, who was in a white saree. Both of them exchanged hugs and kisses and further posed together for the paparazzi. Meanwhile, the Indian playback singer Hariharan Anantha Subramani won an award for ‘Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry’.
ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023
“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44
Award Winners List 2023
The list of all the winners who won the prestigious level awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023 is mentioned below.
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry - Rekha
Best Film - The Kashmir Files
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year - Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Best Actor - Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Actress - Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Director - R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Most Promising Actor - Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Best Web Series: Rudra - The Edge of Darkness
Critics Best Actor - Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Film of The Year - RRR
Television Series of The Year - Anupamaa
Best Actor In A Television Series - Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Actress In A Television Series - Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry - Hariharan Anantha Subramani
Best Male Singer - Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer - Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Best Cinematographer - PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
About Dadasaheb Phalke Award
India’s most prestigious award is Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the cinematic industry. It is conducted on annual basis by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation which is established by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Decades ago, this award event was launched by the Government of India in order to celebrate Dada Saheb’s contribution to Indian Cinema.
