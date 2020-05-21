Khadi Masks goes global, KVIC plans to hit foreign markets

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has decided to explore the possibility of exporting the khadi cotton and silk face masks to the foreign countries. This step will launch the widely popular khadi masks in the global market.

The decision came after the Ministry of Commerce and Industries had decided to lift the ban on the export of non-surgical/non-medical masks of all types. The notification of the same was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on May 16, 2020.

The move by KVIC came in the light of PM Modi’s ‘Local to Global’ call to support ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. KVIC has developed double-layered and triple-layered cotton as well as silk masks, as its demand has increased amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The masks are available in two colours for men and multiple colours for women.

Significance of the Khadi Masks:

• Double Twisted Khadi Fabric has been especially used to manufacture these masks.

• It will help in retaining moisture content inside while it will also provide an easy passage for the air to pass through.

• These masks become more special as they are made of hand-spun and hand-woven cotton and silk fabrics.

• Silk works as an Electrostatic barrier and Cotton acts as a mechanical barrier.

• These masks are breathable, cost-effective, reusable, washable, and bio-degradable.

Khadi Masks goes local to global:

Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, KVIC Chairman informed that the export of khadi masks will be a perfect example of ‘Local to global’. He further added that the khadi masks have become popular across the globe after an appeal was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The export of khadi masks will lead to the increased production of the product which in turn will create a large- scale employment opportunities for the artisans of India.

KVIC has been planning of supplying face masks to countries like the USA, Dubai, Mauritius, and various European and Middle East countries where khadi products have grown to be popular in the last few years. There has been a plan of selling khadi masks to these countries through the Indian embassies.

KVIC Chairman also stated that the face masks have become the most essential tool in a fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The Khadi masks that are prepared from Double Twisted Khadi Fabric will meet the quality as well as the demand.

Orders received for Khadi Masks:

So far, KVIC has received the orders to supply 8 lakh Khadi masks and it has already supplied more than 6 lakh masks amid the lockdown. KVIC has received orders for the Khadi Masks from Prime Minister’s Office, Rashtrapati Bhavan, J&K Government, Central government ministries as well as has received orders through emails from the general public. Apart from the sale, over 7.5 lakh khadi masks have already been distributed by the Khadi institutions free to the District Authorities across the country.