Kisan Diwas 2021 (Farmer's Day): Theme, History- All you Need to Know

National Farmers’ Day 2021 India: Kisan Diwas or National Farmers’ Day is observed every year in India on December 23 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a prominent farmers’ leader and the fifth Prime Minister of India. Chaudhary Charan Singh held the post of the PM between 1979 and 1980. Kisan Diwas 2021 is celebrated to honor the contributions of the Indian farmers as well as to glorify their significance in building the country.

National Farmers’ Day 2021 also recognizes and honours the protests by the Indian farmers against the three Farm laws introduced by the Government of India. The consistent opposition ultimately led to the withdrawal of three farm laws. On Kisan Diwas 2021, know more about Chaudhary Charan Singh and the role he played in shaping the presence of Indian farmers on the national level.

किसानों के मसीहा, देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन...



समस्त देशवासियों को किसान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं... pic.twitter.com/cSfr6jR1l7 — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) December 23, 2021

Kisan Diwas 2021 date

Kisan Diwas or National Farmers’ day 2021 is observed in India on December 23 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

National Farmers’ Day 2021: Why the day is observed on Charan Singh’s birth anniversary?

National Farmers’ Day 2021 was announced by the Government of India in 2001 in the recognition of Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniversary and his contribution towards the upliftment of the farmers and the development of agriculture in the country.

Chaudhary Charan Singh also played a crucial role in bringing some of the most remarkable reforms in the agrarian sector and has been titled by various historians of the country as the ‘Champion of India’s Peasants’.

National Farmers’ Day 2021: How Chaudhary Charan Singh became the 5th Prime Minister of India? In 1977, when Janata Party won the Lok Sabha Elections, the MPs of the party authorized the Congress leaders Acharya Kriplani and Jayaprakash Narayan to choose the Prime Minister of India. Morraji Desai was chosen as the Prime Minister and he named Charan Singh as the Home Minister. However, Chaudhary Charan Singh was asked to resign in June 1978 because of the disagreements with Morarji Desai but later he was brought back to the Cabinet as the Deputy PM in January 1979. The truce did not last long and the government was reduced to a minority. On July 28, 1979, Charan Singh was sworn in as the Prime Minister with outside support from Indira Gandhi’s Congress (I) party. Just he was about to confirm his majority in Lok Sabha, Indira Gandhi withdrew support and Charan Singh resigned just after 23 days in office in August 1979. Charan Singh then advised the then President of India Neelam Sanjiva Reddy to dissolve Lok Sabha, however, the advise was challenged by Jagjivan Ram, Janata Party Leader and he sought to cobble support. But Lok Sabha was already dissolved and Charan Singh continued his role as a caretaker Prime Minister of India until January 1980.

Kisan Diwas 2021: 5 Facts about Chaudhary Charan Singh

1. Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in 1902 in Noorpur, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh in a middle-class peasant family. He earned his bachelors’ in 1923 and post-graduation in 1925 and also was an active participant in India’s freedom struggle.

2. Chaudhary Charan Singh’s role behind the land reforms that changed the landscape of agriculture in the country is extremely significant.

3. Among his works, the notable one is Debt Redemption Bill, 1939, which brought relief to India’s farmers who were indebted to the money lenders. Another bill designed by Charan Singh was the Land Holding Act 1960 and he also worked towards the Zamindari Abolition Act of 1950.

4. Chaudhary Charan Sinh had served as the fifth Prime Minister of India for a few months between 1979 and 1980.

5. On January 14, 1980, Charan Singh breathed his last. A memorial dedicated to Charan Singh was built at Raj Ghat. It is called ‘Kisan Ghat’.