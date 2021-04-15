Laureus World Sports Awards 2021: Get Complete List of Nominees for Sportsman, Sportswoman & Team of 2021
Many major names from the sporting world are in contention for the awards this year including Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Robert Lewandowski and Federica Brignone.
The 22nd Laureus World Sports Awards will be hosted by the Spanish city of Seville on May 6, 2021. The awards will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Laureus World Sports Awards are conferred to celebrate the achievements of sportsmen and sportswomen and their impact on society.
Laureus World Sports Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees
|
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award 2021 Nominees
|
Sportsman
|
Sports Category
|
Country
|Armand Duplantis
|Athletics
|Sweden
|Joshua Cheptegeui
|Athletics
|Uganda
|Lebron James
|Basketball
|US
|Lewis Hamilton
|Motor Racing
|UK
|Rafael Nadal
|Tennis
|Spain
|Robert Lewandowski
|Football
|Poland
|
Laureus World Sportswomen of the Year Award 2021 Nominees
|
Sportsman
|
Sports Category
|
Country
|Anna Van Der Breggen
|Cycling
|The Netherlands
|Breanna Stewart
|Basketball
|US
|Brigid Kosgei
|Athletics
|Kenya
|Federica Brignone
|Skiing
|Italy
|Naomi Osaka
|Tennis
|Japan
|Wendie Renard
|Football
|France
|
Laureus World Team of the Year 2021 Nominees
|
Sportsman
|
Sports Category
|
Country
|Argentina Men's Rugby Team
|Rugby
|Argentina
|Bayern Munich
|Football
|Germany
|Kansas City Chiefs
|American Football
|US
|Liverpool FC
|Football
|UK
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Basketball
|US
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|Motor Racing
|Germany
|
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year
|
Sportsman
|
Sports Category
|
Country
|Ansu Fati
|Football
|Spain
|Dominic Thiem
|Tennis
|Australia
|IGA Swiatek
|Tennis
|Poland
|Joan Mir
|Motor Cycling
|Spain
|Patrick Mahomes
|American Football
|US
|Tadej Pogacar
|Cycling
|Slovenia
|
Laureus World Comeback of the Year
|
Sportsman
|
Sports Category
|
Country
|Alex Morgan
|Football
|US
|Alex Smith
|American Football
|US
|Daniel Bard
|Baseball
|US
|Kento Momota
|Badminton
|Japan
|Max Parrot
|Snowboarding
|Canada
|Mikaela Shiffrin
|Skiing
|US
|
Laureus Sport for Good Award
|
Sportsman
|
Sports Category
|
Country
|Boxgirls Kenya
|Boxing
|Kenya
|Fundacion Colombianitos
|Multi-Sport
|Colombia
|Kickformore By Kickfair
|Football
|Germany
About Laureus World Sports Awards
The Laureus World Sports Awards are annual awards that honour the most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year.
When was it held for the first time?
•The Laureus World Sports Awards were held for the first time in 2000.
•The awards honour sportsmen and women in six categories-Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback and Action.
•The winners are decided on the basis of the highest number of votes. The Laureus World Sports Academy comprising a unique group of sporting legends votes for the winners in each shortlisted category.
•The Academy can also grant discretionary awards such as the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award.
•The Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year award, which honours one inspiring story that encapsulates the power of sport inspire and bring people together, is decided on the basis of a global public vote.
•The Awards Ceremony also recognises one programme for its incredible work done to transform young lives around the world through the Laureus Sport for Good Award.
