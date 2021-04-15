Laureus World Sports Awards 2021: Get Complete List of Nominees for Sportsman, Sportswoman & Team of 2021

The 22nd Laureus World Sports Awards will be hosted by the Spanish city of Seville on May 6, 2021. The awards will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Laureus World Sports Awards are conferred to celebrate the achievements of sportsmen and sportswomen and their impact on society.

Many major names from the sporting world are in contention for the awards this year including Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Robert Lewandowski and Federica Brignone.

Laureus World Sports Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award 2021 Nominees Sportsman Sports Category Country Armand Duplantis Athletics Sweden Joshua Cheptegeui Athletics Uganda Lebron James Basketball US Lewis Hamilton Motor Racing UK Rafael Nadal Tennis Spain Robert Lewandowski Football Poland

Laureus World Sportswomen of the Year Award 2021 Nominees Sportsman Sports Category Country Anna Van Der Breggen Cycling The Netherlands Breanna Stewart Basketball US Brigid Kosgei Athletics Kenya Federica Brignone Skiing Italy Naomi Osaka Tennis Japan Wendie Renard Football France

Laureus World Team of the Year 2021 Nominees Sportsman Sports Category Country Argentina Men's Rugby Team Rugby Argentina Bayern Munich Football Germany Kansas City Chiefs American Football US Liverpool FC Football UK Los Angeles Lakers Basketball US Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Motor Racing Germany

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Sportsman Sports Category Country Ansu Fati Football Spain Dominic Thiem Tennis Australia IGA Swiatek Tennis Poland Joan Mir Motor Cycling Spain Patrick Mahomes American Football US Tadej Pogacar Cycling Slovenia

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Sportsman Sports Category Country Alex Morgan Football US Alex Smith American Football US Daniel Bard Baseball US Kento Momota Badminton Japan Max Parrot Snowboarding Canada Mikaela Shiffrin Skiing US

Laureus Sport for Good Award Sportsman Sports Category Country Boxgirls Kenya Boxing Kenya Fundacion Colombianitos Multi-Sport Colombia Kickformore By Kickfair Football Germany

About Laureus World Sports Awards

The Laureus World Sports Awards are annual awards that honour the most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year.

When was it held for the first time?

•The Laureus World Sports Awards were held for the first time in 2000.

•The awards honour sportsmen and women in six categories-Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback and Action.

•The winners are decided on the basis of the highest number of votes. The Laureus World Sports Academy comprising a unique group of sporting legends votes for the winners in each shortlisted category.

•The Academy can also grant discretionary awards such as the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award.

•The Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year award, which honours one inspiring story that encapsulates the power of sport inspire and bring people together, is decided on the basis of a global public vote.

•The Awards Ceremony also recognises one programme for its incredible work done to transform young lives around the world through the Laureus Sport for Good Award.