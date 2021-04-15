Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Laureus World Sports Awards 2021: Get Complete List of Nominees for Sportsman, Sportswoman & Team of 2021

Many major names from the sporting world are in contention for the awards this year including Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Robert Lewandowski and Federica Brignone.

Created On: Apr 15, 2021 13:08 ISTModified On: Apr 15, 2021 13:08 IST
Laureus World Sports Awards 2021

The 22nd Laureus World Sports Awards will be hosted by the Spanish city of Seville on May 6, 2021. The awards will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Laureus World Sports Awards are conferred to celebrate the achievements of sportsmen and sportswomen and their impact on society.  

Laureus World Sports Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award 2021 Nominees

Sportsman

Sports Category

Country
Armand Duplantis  Athletics  Sweden
Joshua Cheptegeui Athletics  Uganda
Lebron James Basketball US
Lewis Hamilton Motor Racing UK
Rafael Nadal Tennis  Spain
Robert Lewandowski Football Poland

Laureus World Sportswomen of the Year Award 2021 Nominees

Sportsman

Sports Category

Country
Anna Van Der Breggen Cycling  The Netherlands 
Breanna Stewart  Basketball  US
Brigid Kosgei  Athletics  Kenya
Federica Brignone Skiing  Italy
Naomi Osaka  Tennis  Japan
Wendie Renard  Football  France

 

Laureus World Team of the Year 2021 Nominees

Sportsman

Sports Category

Country
Argentina Men's Rugby Team  Rugby Argentina
Bayern Munich Football  Germany
Kansas City Chiefs  American Football US
Liverpool FC  Football UK
Los Angeles Lakers Basketball  US
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team  Motor Racing Germany 

 

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year

Sportsman

Sports Category

Country
Ansu Fati Football  Spain
Dominic Thiem  Tennis Australia
IGA Swiatek Tennis  Poland
Joan Mir  Motor Cycling  Spain
Patrick Mahomes  American Football US
Tadej Pogacar Cycling  Slovenia

 

Laureus World Comeback of the Year

Sportsman

Sports Category

Country
Alex Morgan Football  US
Alex Smith American Football US
Daniel Bard Baseball  US 
Kento Momota  Badminton Japan
Max Parrot Snowboarding  Canada
Mikaela Shiffrin Skiing  US

 

Laureus Sport for Good Award

Sportsman

Sports Category

Country
Boxgirls Kenya Boxing Kenya
Fundacion Colombianitos  Multi-Sport Colombia
Kickformore By Kickfair  Football  Germany

About Laureus World Sports Awards

The Laureus World Sports Awards are annual awards that honour the most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year.

When was it held for the first time?

•The Laureus World Sports Awards were held for the first time in 2000.

•The awards honour sportsmen and women in six categories-Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback and Action.

•The winners are decided on the basis of the highest number of votes. The Laureus World Sports Academy comprising a unique group of sporting legends votes for the winners in each shortlisted category.

•The Academy can also grant discretionary awards such as the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. 

•The Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year award, which honours one inspiring story that encapsulates the power of sport inspire and bring people together, is decided on the basis of a global public vote. 

•The Awards Ceremony also recognises one programme for its incredible work done to transform young lives around the world through the Laureus Sport for Good Award. 

Comments