LPG Domestic Cylinder Price Hike: 14 kg gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, 5kg lpg cylinder price up by Rs 18- Check prices in Delhi, UP

LPG Domestic Cylinder Price Hike: The price of 14kg domestic LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from today, July 6, 2022. The LPG gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi from earlier Rs 1,003.

The price of 5kg lpg cylinder has been increased by Rs 18 per cylinder, while 19kg commercial lpg cylinder prices have been cut by Rs 8.50.

The LPG domestic cylinder price has increased from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1003 in Delhi in the last one year. The 14 kg gas cylinder price was last increased by Rs 4 on May 19, 2022.

The domestic LPG gas price in Delhi was increased by Rs 50 on May 7 as well, raised from earlier Rs 949.50. Prior to that, the lpg gas price was hiked by Rs 50 on March 22, 2022.

Domestic LPG Cylinder Price in India

14 kg Gas Cylinder Price Today

Delhi - Rs 1,053

UP- Rs.1040.50

Noida- Rs.1000.50

Aligarh- Rs. 1021.00.

Gorakhpur- Rs. 1065.00.

Varanasi- Rs. 1066.00

Kanpur- Rs. 1017.50

Prayagraj- Rs. 1,055.00

Ghaziabad-Rs. 1000.50

Agra- Rs. 1015.50.

Mumbai - Rs 1,052.50

Kota- Rs. 1,062.00

Kolkata - Rs 1,029

Chennai - Rs 1068.50

Chandigarh-Rs. 1,012.50

Bangalore- Rs.1005.50

Hyderabad- Rs.1055.00

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price in Delhi

The 19kg commercial lpg cylinder price in Delhi was reduced earlier by Rs 198 per cylinder on July 1 and it was cut by Rs 135 on June 1st. The 19 kg lpg cylinder price in Delhi was before that raised by Rs 250 per cylinder to 2,253 on April 1 and by Rs 105 on March 1st.

19 kg LPG Cylinder Price in Major Cities

Delhi -Rs 2,012.50

Kolkata- Rs 2,132.00

Mumbai-Rs 1,972.50

Chennai-Rs 2,177.50