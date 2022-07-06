LPG Domestic Cylinder Price Hike: 14 kg gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, 5kg lpg cylinder price up by Rs 18- Check prices in Delhi, UP

LPG Gas Price Today: The price of 5kg lpg cylinder has been increased by Rs 18 per cylinder, while 19kg commercial lpg cylinder prices have been cut by Rs 8.50. Check prices in Delhi, UP, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and other cities. 

Updated: Jul 6, 2022 11:08 IST
LPG Domestic Cylinder Price
LPG Domestic Cylinder Price

LPG Domestic Cylinder Price Hike: The price of 14kg domestic LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from today, July 6, 2022. The LPG gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi from earlier Rs 1,003. 

The price of 5kg lpg cylinder has been increased by Rs 18 per cylinder, while 19kg commercial lpg cylinder prices have been cut by Rs 8.50.

The LPG domestic cylinder price has increased from Rs 834.50 to Rs 1003 in Delhi in the last one year. The 14 kg gas cylinder price was last increased by Rs 4 on May 19, 2022. 

The domestic LPG  gas price in Delhi was increased by Rs 50 on May 7 as well, raised from earlier Rs 949.50. Prior to that, the lpg gas price was hiked by Rs 50 on March 22, 2022. 

Domestic LPG Cylinder Price in India 

14 kg Gas Cylinder Price Today

Delhi - Rs 1,053

UP- Rs.1040.50 

Noida- Rs.1000.50

Aligarh-  Rs. 1021.00.

Gorakhpur- Rs. 1065.00.

Varanasi- Rs. 1066.00

Kanpur- Rs. 1017.50

Prayagraj- Rs. 1,055.00

Ghaziabad-Rs. 1000.50

Agra- Rs. 1015.50.

Mumbai - Rs 1,052.50

Kota- Rs. 1,062.00

Kolkata - Rs 1,029

Chennai - Rs 1068.50

Chandigarh-Rs. 1,012.50 

Bangalore- Rs.1005.50

Hyderabad- Rs.1055.00

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price in Delhi

The 19kg commercial lpg cylinder price in Delhi was reduced earlier by Rs 198 per cylinder on July 1 and it was cut by Rs 135 on June 1st. The  19 kg lpg cylinder price in Delhi was before that raised by Rs 250 per cylinder to 2,253 on April 1 and by Rs 105 on March 1st. 

19 kg LPG Cylinder Price in Major Cities

Delhi -Rs 2,012.50 

Kolkata- Rs 2,132.00 

Mumbai-Rs 1,972.50

Chennai-Rs 2,177.50

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    View all