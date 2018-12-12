Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018: Congress wins 114 seats, falls short of majority

The neck-to neck battle between the Congress and the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections, which continued late into the night, ended with the Congress emerging as the single largest party. In the final vote tally released by the Election Commission, the Indian National Congress won 114 seats, BJP won 109, BSP won 2, SP won one and independents won a total of 4 seats in the state’s 230-member house. The number of seats required to form the government is 116.

With the Congress falling short of majority by two seats, it would be up to the SP, BSP and the independents to decide which party will form the government in a state that was ruled by the BJP for the last 15 years.

• Though the Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted at 109, the party has staked claim to form government in the state.

• The Congress party had sought an appointment with the state's Governor Anandiben Patel, which was granted on December 12.

• The party is likely to get support from the Samajwadi Party, which has one seat. The Mayawati-led BSP has also extended support to the Congress to form government in the state.