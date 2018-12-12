Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018: Congress wins 114 seats, falls short of majority

The neck-to neck battle between the Congress and the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections, which continued late into the night, ended with the Congress emerging as the single largest party.
In the final vote tally released by the Election Commission, the Indian National Congress won 114 seats, BJP won 109, BSP won 2, SP won one and independents won a total of 4 seats in the state’s 230-member house. The number of seats required to form the government is 116.
With the Congress falling short of majority by two seats, it would be up to the SP, BSP and the independents to decide which party will form the government in a state that was ruled by the BJP for the last 15 years.
Key Highlights
• The counting has finally come to an end in Madhya Pradesh after it began 24 hours ago and the Congress has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats, just two short of the majority mark in the 230-seat Assembly.
• Though the Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted at 109, the party has staked claim to form government in the state.
• The likely Kingmakers in the hung verdict are SP and BSP, as well as the four independent candidates who have managed to win seats.
• The Congress party had sought an appointment with the state’s Governor Anandiben Patel, which was granted on December 12.
• The party is likely to get support from the Samajwadi Party, which has one seat. The Mayawati-led BSP has also extended support to the Congress to form government in the state.
• For the BJP, it is a huge setback, as it is close to losing its bastion of 15 years to the Congress party.
• However, if vote share is considered, the BJP was ahead of the Congress with a razor-thin margin. The saffron party secured 0.1 percent more votes than Congress.
|
Madhya Pradesh Elections
|
Party
|
Seats Won in 2013
|
Seats Won in 2018
|
Voter Percentage
|
INC
|
58
|
114
|
40.9 per cent
|
BJP
|
165
|
109
|
41 per cent
|
BSP
|
4
|
2
|
5 per cent
|
SP
|
0
|
1
|
1.3 per cent
|
Independents
|
3
|
4
|
2.2 per cent
Background
• The assembly elections were held in Madhya Pradesh on November 28 and it saw 75 per cent voter turnout.
• At least 2,716 candidates are contesting for the 200 seats. The number of seats required to form the government is 116.
• The Congress and BJP poll campaign was led by party president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respectively.
• The Congress had appointed veteran Kamal Nath as the Madhya Pradesh party chief in April and named Jyotiraditya Scindia as the campaign leader.
• In the 2013 polls, BJP had bagged 165 seats while Congress and BSP got 58 and 4 seats respectively. Three seats went to the independents.
• The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years. The incumbent Chief Minister, BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been serving at the position since the year 2005.
|
The state’s previous legislative assembly election was held on November 25, 2013
A total of 2,586 candidates had filled their nomination for 230 seats spread across 51 districts.
The results were announced on December 8, 2013, in which the BJP emerged as the winner with 165 seats followed by Congress and BSP with 58 and 4 seats respectively.
Besides, three Independent MLAs also won in their respective constituencies.