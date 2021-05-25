Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer in June 2022

Microsoft on May 19, 2021, announced that the Internet Explorer 11 desktop browser will be retired on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.

“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” the company stated on its official blog site on May 19, 2021.

The company noted that legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications will continue to work on the new Microsoft Edge (Internet Explorer) mode until 2029. The company has been moving away from Internet Explorer over the past year as it has been working Microsoft Edge with IE mode to replace the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application on certain versions of Windows 10.

Microsoft said that Windows 10 LTSC, Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications, and the MSHTML (Trident) engine will not be affected by this retirement of IE.

The versions of Windows that will continue having IE 11 desktop application: Windows 7 Extended Security Updates, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Server SAC, Windows 10 Server LTSC, Windows 10 client LTSC, Windows 10 IoT Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC).

Air Traffic Control Systems and MRI machines may continue using Windows 10 LSTC. Microsoft 365 will terminate support for Internet Explorer 11 in August 2021.

Why is Microsoft retiring Internet Explorer?

•Microsoft in their official blog post mentioned that the company is transitioning to Microsoft Edge for delivering a more secure, faster, and modern browsing experience to the users.

•The company also stated that Microsoft Edge will address the key concern of compatibility of legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications.

Microsoft Edge with IE (Internet Explorer) mode: Key Points

Microsoft Edge is a more secure, faster, and modern internet browser that will replace Internet Explorer on certain versions of Windows 10.

Microsoft Edge, built on the Chromium project, is the only browser that provides dual-engine support for both modern as well legacy Internet Explorer-based websites. It also supports ActiveX controls.

Microsoft Edge offers two unique advantages over Internet Explorer application:

•First, streamlined productivity enables users to enjoy modern features like browser tab management (Sleeping tabs feature, Vertical tabs, Edge Collections for favorites, different profiles within Edge instead of using different browsers for work or personal use).

•Second, enhanced browser security on Microsoft Edge offers top-rated protection against malware or phishing attacks. Microsoft Edge can issue security patches when responding to security vulnerabilities within days, if not hours, as compared to IE 11 that packaged security updates on a monthly basis.

Internet Explorer: Key Points

•Internet Explorer (IE), launched in 1995 by Microsoft, is a series of web browsers that operate on Windows.

•The latest version Internet Explorer 11 will be retired on June 15, 2022, and will be replaced by Microsoft Edge with IE mode that will support older Legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications until 2029.

•Microsoft 365 will terminate support for Internet Explorer 11 in August 2021.