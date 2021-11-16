Morning Current Affairs: 16 November 2021

Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway in UP today

PM Modi will inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh on November 16, 2021. After the inauguration, Prime Minister will also witness an air show by the Indian Air Force on the airstrip constructed on the expressway to enable the landing and take off of the Indian Air Force fighter planes.

IFS Officer Vinay Kumar appointed as next Ambassador of India to Myanmar

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that the 1992-batch IFS (Indian Foreign Services) officer Vinay Kumar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador for India to Myanmar.

PM Modi to take part in first Audit Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programme to mark the first Audit Diwas in India. Audit Diwas aims to highlight the rich contributions of CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) to boost transparency and good governance.

Minister of State for External Affairs visits Rwanda

S. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and the Parliamentary Affairs paid an official visit to the Republic of Rwanda to co-chair the first India-Rwanda Joint Commission Meeting. It was held on 14-15 November 2021, in Kigali.

US President signs Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Bill

US President Joe Biden has signed ‘Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Bill’. It authorizes the surface transportation programs for the period of 5 years, through the fiscal years 2026, and also provides for a one-time transfer of funds from the general fund into the highway trust fund.

Centre extends ban on Zakir Naik’s NGO

The Central Government has extended the ban imposed on the fugitive evangelist Zakir Naik’s NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for a period of five years. As per the Home Ministry, IRF has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the security of India and also have the potential of disturbing peace and communal harmony.

First virtual summit between US and China President on November 16

The Presidents of the US and China will hold their first virtual summit on November 16. As per the Foreign Ministry of China, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the strategic issues related to the future of US-China relations.