Morning Current Affairs: 10 December 2021

Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in UP on December 11

PM Modi will inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. The project has been built at a cost of over Rs. 9,800 crores. Saryu Nahar National Project involves the interlinking of 5 rivers- Saryu, Ghaghara, Rohini, Rapti & Banganga.

Observer Status granted to International Solar Alliance by UNGA

The United Nations General Assembly has granted an Observer Status to the International Solar Alliance. The news was shared by the Ambassador of India to UN TS Tirumurti. In a tweet, Tirumuti mentioned that ISA has become an example of positive global climate change action through partnerships.

Subject Expert Committee to meet today to discuss Covishield booster dose

The SEC will hold a meeting on December 10, 2021, to discuss the approval of the Covishield booster dose in the country. It will also be the first meeting regarding the booster dose. The Serum Institute of India had previously informed that they have an adequate stock of COVID vaccine.

India extends ban on scheduled international flights till January 31, 2022

The Government of India has decided to extend a ban on scheduled international commercial flights till January 31, 2022. The suspension, however, is not on the international cargo operations and the flights that have been particularly approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha

The Lower House of Parliament has passed the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Both the bills seek to replace the two ordinances. The object of the amendments in the bills is to cap the tenure of directors of the CBI and Enforcement at 5 years.

US, India, Israel, UAE Quad meeting might happen in early 2022

The Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon informed that the Quad meeting between India-US-Israel-UAE can happen in early 2022 in Dubai. The Sherpas from the four nations identified for the meet will identify the fields of cooperation in infrastructure.