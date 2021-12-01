Morning Current Affairs: 1 December 2021

BSF marks its 57th Raising Day

The Border Security Force is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on December 1, 2021. BSF is India's border guarding organisation, which is deployed along its border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. BSF is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India. It was raised on December 1, 1965 amid the 1965 India-Pakistan War. The force was raised to ensure security of the borders of India. The BSF Jammu is currently deployed along India's 192 km-long International Border with Pakistan. The force is also deployed on the Line of Control along with the Indian Army.

Pulwama Encounter Update

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in Qasba Yar area of Pulwama district, according to Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, top JeM terrorist commander Yasir Parray, an IED expert and a foreign terrorist Furqan were neutralized in the encounter. Both were reportedly involved in several terror crime cases.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 to be tabled in LS

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill seeks for regulation & supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics, prevention of misuse, safe & ethical practice of reproductive technology services.

Centre examining Expert Committee recommendation to approve Covaxin for use among 2-18 year olds

The Central government is examining the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) to grant approval for restricted use of Covaxin among children aged between 2-18 years. The Health Ministry informed this in the Rajya Sabha on November 30th. The centre has been deliberating over the same with the expert committee keeping the Interim Phase II/III clinical trial data of COVAXIN on healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18 years, which was submitted by Bharat Biotech.

Omicron in India?

There are no confirmed cases of Omicron in India so far, according to the central government. However, a South Africa returnee had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and now two of the person's high-risk contacts have also tested positive for COVID-19. All three people have been shifted to an institutional quarantine. Their samples have been sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to NCDC, Delhi and it could take more than a week for the results to come.