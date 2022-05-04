NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022: Two Indian student groups win from Punjab and Tamil Nadu

NASA herc 2022: NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge has been won by two Indian student groups from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, a media release said. As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that announced the winners of NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022 during the virtual awards ceremony, as many as 91 teams, including 33 high schools and 58 colleges were involved in the challenge.

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge encourages the research and development of new technologies for future mission planning and the crewed space missions to other worlds. NASA HERC 2022 was conducted virtually instead of at the US Space & Rocket Center near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022: What was required?

NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge required the US and the international students to design, engineer, and test a human-powered rover on a course simulating terrain found on rocky bodies in the solar system.

The teams in the challenge also performed mission assignments, including the sample retrievals and the spectrographic analysis, while negotiating the course.

The activity lead for the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022 said that this year, students participating in the challenge were asked to design a course that would mimic the obstacles as if they were competing in Huntsville.

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022 winners: Check full list

The awards were presented in nine categories: