Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022: Two Indian student groups win from Punjab and Tamil Nadu

NASA Human Exploration Challenge India: It involved as many as 91 teams, including 33 high schools and 58 colleges. NASA Human Exploration Challenge 2022 required the students to design, engineer, and test a human-powered rover on a course simulating terrain found on rocky bodies in the solar system.

Created On: May 4, 2022 09:45 IST
NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge
NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA herc 2022: NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge has been won by two Indian student groups from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, a media release said. As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that announced the winners of NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022 during the virtual awards ceremony, as many as 91 teams, including 33 high schools and 58 colleges were involved in the challenge.

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge encourages the research and development of new technologies for future mission planning and the crewed space missions to other worlds. NASA HERC 2022 was conducted virtually instead of at the US Space & Rocket Center near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022: What was required?

NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge required the US and the international students to design, engineer, and test a human-powered rover on a course simulating terrain found on rocky bodies in the solar system.

The teams in the challenge also performed mission assignments, including the sample retrievals and the spectrographic analysis, while negotiating the course.

The activity lead for the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022 said that this year, students participating in the challenge were asked to design a course that would mimic the obstacles as if they were competing in Huntsville.

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2022 winners: Check full list

The awards were presented in nine categories:

Award

Winners

Overall Winner

High School Division:

First Place: Parish Episcopal School, Dallas

Second Place: Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology, Reno, Nevada

Third Place: Tu Ciencia Joven, Santa Cruz. Bolivia

 

College University Division:

First Place: Technologico de Monterrey, Xochitepec, Mexico

Second Place: Trine University, Angola, Indiana

Third Place: Campbell University, Buies Creek, North Carolina

Project Review Award

High School Division: Parish Episcopal School, Dallas

College/University Division: Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama

STEM Engagement Award

High School Division: Decent Children Model Presidency School, Punjab, India

College/University Division: Institute Tecnologico de Santa Domingo, Santa Domingo, Dominician Republic

Social Media Award

High School Division: Bledsoe Country High School, Pikeville, Tennessee

College/University Division: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, India

Task Challenge Award

High School Division: Tu Ciencia Joven, Santa Cruz, Bolivia

College/University Division: Campbell University, Buies Creek, North Carolina

Safety Award

High School Division: Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology, Reno, Nevada

 College/University Division: Universidad Nacional de Colombia, Bogota, Colombia

Ingenuity Award

College/University Division: Tecnologico de Monterrry, Cuernavaca, Xochitepec, Mexico

Phoenix Award

High school division: Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology, Reno, Nevada

College/university division: Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Videography Award

High school division: Parish Episcopal School, Dallas

College division: University of Puerto Rico Mayaguez, Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    View all