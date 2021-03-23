National Film Awards 2019: Marakkar wins Best Film, Kangana wins Best Actress, Check Full List of Winners!
Malayalam film 'Marakkar: Arabikkadilinte Simham' directed by Priyadarshan won the national award for Best Feature Film Award. The war epic starring Mohanlal was scheduled to have a global release last year but it was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
National Film Awards 2019: The 67th National Film Awards were announced on March 22, 2021. Malayalam film 'Marakkar: Arabikkadilinte Simham' directed by Priyadarshan won the national award for Best Feature Film Award.
The war epic starring Mohanlal was scheduled to have a global release last year but it was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film will now release in May 2021. The film also won awards for special effects and costume.
Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for her movies Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, while Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush won the Best Actor award jointly for their films 'Bhonsle' and 'Asuran' respectively.
Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan won the Best Director award for his Hindi film 'Bahattar Hoorain'. Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore won the Best Hindi film award, 'Asuran' won Tamil film award and Jersey won the best Telugu film award.
The National Film Awards 2019 were announced by the Chairman of the Feature Films Jury N Chandra. The National Film Awards ceremony was supposed to be held in May 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Film Awards 2019: Full List of Winners
Feature Film Category Awards
Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)
Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)
Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)
Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)
Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor
Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli
Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban
Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)
Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)
Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty
Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji
Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial (Monpa)
Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)
Best Film Category Awards
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Iewduh
Special Mentions: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)
Non-Feature Film Category Awards
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
Best Director: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)
Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)
Best Voice-over/ Narration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)
Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar
Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)
Other Awards
Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri
(Special mentions: Cinema Paharana Manus by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay