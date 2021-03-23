National Film Awards 2019: Marakkar wins Best Film, Kangana wins Best Actress, Check Full List of Winners!

National Film Awards 2019: The 67th National Film Awards were announced on March 22, 2021. Malayalam film 'Marakkar: Arabikkadilinte Simham' directed by Priyadarshan won the national award for Best Feature Film Award.

The war epic starring Mohanlal was scheduled to have a global release last year but it was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film will now release in May 2021. The film also won awards for special effects and costume.

Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for her movies Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, while Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush won the Best Actor award jointly for their films 'Bhonsle' and 'Asuran' respectively.

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan won the Best Director award for his Hindi film 'Bahattar Hoorain'. Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore won the Best Hindi film award, 'Asuran' won Tamil film award and Jersey won the best Telugu film award.

The National Film Awards 2019 were announced by the Chairman of the Feature Films Jury N Chandra. The National Film Awards ceremony was supposed to be held in May 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Film Awards 2019: Full List of Winners

Feature Film Category Awards

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Film Category Awards

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

Special Mentions: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Non-Feature Film Category Awards

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Best Director: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)

Best Voice-over/ Narration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

Other Awards

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

(Special mentions: Cinema Paharana Manus by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay