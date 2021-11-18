NCC Alumni Association: PM Modi to be enrolled as 1st member, Know charges, membership criteria & how to apply?

NCC Alumni Association: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a former NCC cadet, will launch 'NCC Alumni Association' and be enrolled as its first member during the culmination event of 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' in Jhansi on November 19, 2021.

The NCC Alumni Association is expected to further the objectives of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and assist in nation-building.

The association is being built as many prominent leaders in different fields of society including politics, armed forces, industry, art and culture, academics and bureaucracy have emerged from the NCC and many among them have the desire to contribute to the nation-building process through NCC.

Objective NCC Alumni Association has been set up to provide a formal platform to enable NCC Alumni to reconnect with National Cadet Corps.

NCC Alumni Association: Top 5 Things to Know

1. The NCC Alumni Association is expected to fulfill the demand of lakhs of former NCC cadets.

2. The association will aim to further the objectives of NCC and assist in nation-building.

3. PM Modi will launch the NCC Alumni Association by enrolling himself as the first member of the Association.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a former NCC cadet.

5. The NCC Alumni Association will be open to all NCC Alumni and its membership will be extremely simple to obtain.

How to apply for membership of the NCC Alumni Association?

The process for applying for NCC Alumni Association will be completely online. Those interested can apply and get approval for the same by going to the website- www.nccauto.gov.in/alumni.

The website will go live from November 19.

What are the charges of NCC Alumni Association membership?

Charges for lifetime membership of the NCC Alumni Association - Rs 100

Payment mode- Online

Other Details

PM Modi will also inaugurate a programme on the occasion to scale up simulation training facilities for all the three wings of NCC - Army, Air and Naval. The programme will enable NCC cadets across the country to get trained in their respective areas.