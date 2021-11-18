Jal Shakti Ministry launches new contest- Water Heroes – Share Your Stories 

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Water Heroes contest: The Jal Shakti Ministry will invite entries for the Water Heroes Contest every month from December 2021 onwards for consideration of awards. 

Created On: Nov 18, 2021 13:31 IST
Water Heroes contest: Jal Shakti Ministry has launched a new contest- "Water Heroes – Share Your Stories" to strengthen the water consciousness in the nation. 

The Water Heroes contest will start from December 1, 2021 and will go on till November 30, 2022. Winners will be chosen every month from the received entries and they will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10000 each. 

Water Heroes Contest- All you need to know!

Date: December 1, 2021- November 30, 2022

Objective

The ‘Water Heroes – Share Your Stories’ Contest is being launched to reach out to people and raise awareness regarding the important subject of water conservation and management.

The Ministry aims to make water conservation and management a people's movement and boost water consciousness and action in the nation. 

The department also aims to collect best practices in water conservation and management from across the nation and encourage such efforts. 

Important Details

•The Jal Shakti Ministry will invite entries for the Water Heroes Contest every month from December 2021 onwards for consideration of awards. 

•A maximum of 10 entries will be considered for the awards every month. 

•All the selected entries will be awarded a certificate and a cash prize worth Rs 10,000.

•The Water Heroes contest will end on November 30, 2022. 

How to participate in Water Heroes Contest?

•The participants will be required to post success stories of their water conservation & management practices to participate in the contest. 

•The success stories can be made through a video of 1-5 minute duration along with a write-up (up to 300 words) and pictures. 

•The stories should depict the efforts and contributions to conserve and manage water resources.

Where to share the success story videos?

The participants can share their success story videos on the MyGov portal (www.mygov.in). 

The entries can also be submitted by emailing at waterheroes.cgwb@gmail.com. 

Important note: The participants have to only mention the YouTube link of their videos in the comments section and not upload the entire video.

