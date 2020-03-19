NCC Certificate holders to get bonus marks in Central Armed Police Forces exams 

The Central Government has decided to give bonus marks to the NCC certificate holders in the direct recruitment examinations of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The decision was taken to increase the participation of India’s youth in NCC (National Cadet Corps).

This will be applicable from the upcoming direct entry exams for the post of Constable and Sub Inspector. The NCC certificate holders already enjoy bonus marks in the Armed forces examinations.

The centre has urged the state governments to include similar provisions in the direct entry exams of their respective state police forces. The decision will ensure the availability of trained and disciplined youth in the Central Armed Police Forces and the state police forces.

NCC Certificate categories:

‘C’ certificate: The NCC ‘C’ certificate holders will get 5 percent of maximum marks as bonus marks.

‘B’ certificate: The NCC ‘B’ certificate holders will get 3 percent of maximum marks as bonus marks.

‘A’ certificate: The NCC ‘A’ certificate holders will get 2 percent of maximum marks as bonus marks.

The NCC 'A' certificate holders will get bonus marks in the upcoming CAPF recruitment exams for the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable (G.D.).

What is NCC?

The National Cadet Corps is a tri-service organization comprising young cadets of the Army, Naval and Air wings. The organisation’s motto is 'Unity and Discipline'. The NCC prepares the youth to be disciplined and patriotic citizens.The cadet group was established under the National Cadet Corps Act of 1948.

Background

As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCC is a platform that will help strengthen the values of discipline, determination and devotion, which are directly linked to the nation’s growth and development.

The Government has taken several steps to encourage the youth to join NCC. The NCC cadets undergo basic military and weapons training. The training is provided by serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces.

The cadets are required to sit in exams as per their proficiency and are awarded certificates upon passing. The ‘A’ category certificate is awarded for passing the first level exam, the ‘B’ certificate is awarded for passing the second level and the ‘C’ certificate, which is the highest certificate, is awarded after passing rough training and the final exam.