Nepal’s controversial amendment bill for new map to be tabled today

Nepal Map Controversy: Nepal’s parliament is set to take up the controversial amendment bill for discussion on June 9, 2020 that proposes a new political map that includes Indian territories. The bill was first tabled in the parliament by Nepalese Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe on May 31, 2020.

The controversial amendment bill seeks to incorporate an updated political map in the Constitution of Nepal- 2072. The new political map of Nepal depicts areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within its own borders. The bill was registered for debate at the parliament on May 22.

Objective

The constitution amendment bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of Nepal’s constitution to update the nation’s political map in the national emblem.

Key Highlights

• Under Nepal’s law, a constitution amendment bill requires a two-thirds majority vote to pass in the Parliament.

• Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli’s ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) enjoys a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, but it falls short of a majority by around 10 seats in the lower house.

• Hence, the ruling party would require support from other parties to ensure the smooth passage of the constitution amendment proposal through Nepal’s Parliament.

• The main opposition party- the Nepali Congress party had sought time for discussion on the issue and KP Sharma Oli’s government had delayed the discussion on the bill, which was earlier scheduled for May 27.

• The Nepali Congress, which has 63 seats in Nepal’s lower house- House of Representatives, has reportedly agreed to support the amendment proposal. This would give the ruling Communist Party, which has 174 seats, it required a two-thirds majority in the lower house. The House has a total of 275 seats.

Nepal Map Controversy: All You Need to Know The Nepal Government had earlier on May 28 delayed the discussion in the Parliament on the constitutional amendment bill. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stated that he wanted to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue to forge national consensus before moving the Constitution amendment proposal forward amid rising tensions with India. The Nepal government had on May 18 released a revised political and administrative map, laying claim to strategic key areas along the border between the two countries- Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. India sharply rejected Nepal’s new political map and asked Nepal not to resort to any artificial enlargement of its territorial claim. The Union Ministry of External Affairs said the revised map of Nepal included parts of the Indian territory. India claims the three territories to be a part of its union. What is Lipulekh territory dispute? The Lipulekh pass is located at the trijunction between India's Uttarakhand state, Tibet region of China and Nepal. It has been used since ancient times by traders and pilgrims traveling between India and Tibet. It is also used by pilgrims for the Kailas Manasarovar Yatra. Tensions over the pass resurfaced in May 2020 after India inaugurated an 80-km-long road on the pass, connecting Ghatiabgarh and Lipulekh in Uttarakhand, to reduce travel time for pilgrims going for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Nepal claims to the southern side of the pass called the Kalapani Territory. What is Kalapani territory dispute? Kalapani is a disputed territory between India and Nepal that lies at an altitude of 3600m on the Kailash Manasarovar route. It borders Indian state of Uttarakhand and Nepal's Sudurpashchim Pradesh. India claims Kalapani to be a part of the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, while Nepal claims it to be a part of its Dharchula district.

Background

India had released its new political map on November 2, 2019. The map depicts geographical areas of the newly-carved Union Territories-Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The map also showed Kalapani as a part of its own territory.