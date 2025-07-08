One Liner Current Affairs 08 July 2025: President & CEO of BMW Group India

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Current Affairs One Liners 08 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One-Liners Current Affairs. This section includes updates related to Sukanya Sonowal, Satkosia Tiger Reserve, and more.

Jul 8, 2025, 18:26 IST
One Liner Current Affairs 08 July 2025
  • Neeraj Chopra recently won gold at the ‘Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025’ held in – Bengaluru

  • RBI will auction government bonds worth – ₹25,000 crore

  • Satkosia Tiger Reserve, recently in news, is located in – Odisha

  • Sukanya Sonowal has been appointed for the 2025–2027 term as – Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador – Lead (Communication & Public Relations)

  • Japan Coast Guard (JCG) ship ‘Itsukushima’ recently arrived at – Chennai Port

  • Hardip Singh Brar has recently been appointed as – President & CEO of BMW Group India

  • Who recently acquired a 600 MW Vidarbha unit for ₹4,000 crore – Adani Power

