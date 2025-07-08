One Liner Current Affairs 08 July 2025: President & CEO of BMW Group India

Current Affairs One Liners 08 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One-Liners Current Affairs. This section includes updates related to Sukanya Sonowal, Satkosia Tiger Reserve, and more.
Neeraj Chopra recently won gold at the ‘Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025’ held in – Bengaluru
RBI will auction government bonds worth – ₹25,000 crore
Satkosia Tiger Reserve, recently in news, is located in – Odisha
Sukanya Sonowal has been appointed for the 2025–2027 term as – Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador – Lead (Communication & Public Relations)
Japan Coast Guard (JCG) ship ‘Itsukushima’ recently arrived at – Chennai Port
Hardip Singh Brar has recently been appointed as – President & CEO of BMW Group India
Who recently acquired a 600 MW Vidarbha unit for ₹4,000 crore – Adani Power
