Only CNG. electric vehicles allowed to enter Delhi from November 27: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on November 24, 2021 that only CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter into Delhi from November 27th. The Minister informed this while addressing the media after a high-level meeting with officials over the air pollution situation in Delhi.

Only CNG, electric vehicles allowed to enter Delhi from Nov 27, rest banned till Dec 3: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

The Delhi Environment Minister stated that the entry of all other vehicles into Delhi will be banned till December 3, 2021. This means that the ban on entry of trucks into Delhi will continue till December 3. Gopal Rai, however, clarified that smaller trucks run on CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter the city.

Ban on entry of trucks into Delhi to continue till December 3 but smaller trucks run on CNG and electric trucks can enter city: Gopal Rai. (This clarifies that the restriction is applicable only to trucks and not to all vehicles)

The announcement comes as air quality in Delhi plunged to "very poor" category yet again on November 25th, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi also dipped from 280 on November 21st to 330 today.

The PM 10 levels were also recorded at 327 in 'poor' category and PM 2.5 levels also remained at 171 in 'very poor' category. The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 is just 3 per cent, as per SAFAR.

Delhi Air Quality likely to improve in coming days: SAFAR The reason for the dip in the air quality is assumed to be due to relatively low local surface winds, which reduces dispersion of pollutants leading to the deterioration of air quality. SAFAR said in its latest bulletin that the "air quality is likely to be in the higher end of the 'very poor' category for the next two days." It further said that the local surface winds are likely to increase from November 27th resulting in improvement of air quality but expected to be within the 'very poor' category.

Delhi schools to re-open from November 29th

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that all the Delhi schools, colleges and educational institutions will re-open from November 29th as the air quality is improving in the national capital.

The Delhi government had, earlier on November 22nd lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities due to the improvement in the air quality.

The Delhi government offices will also reopen from November 29th and the officials have been advised to use public transport as much as possible. Special buses will be deployed for them.

Big decision after meet on Pollution:



▪️Given the improvement in Delhi's Pollution levels, Educational institutes to reopen from 29 Nov '21



▪️Govt offices to also reopen from 29 Nov, officials advised to use public transport as much as possible



-Environment Min @AapKaGopalRai

Background

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a 'pollution lockdown' on November 13 to tackle the rise in air pollution in the national capital. Under the pollution lockdown, the schools and educational institutions were closed physical classes but online classes, however, continued.

The Delhi government had also halted all construction and demolition activities and banned the entry of trucks into the capital. The Delhi government also resorted to several other emergency measures including sprinkling of water on roads.

