Op Samudra Setu-II: Indian Navy launches operation for the shipment oxygen-filled containers to India

The Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu-II in order to support the ongoing national mission of meeting the oxygen requirements amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Indian Navy spokesperson via a tweet informed that the mission-deployed Indian Naval warships will be undertaking shipment of the liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and the associated medical equipment.

All such containers carried on the aircraft across the country are empty as the oxygen-filled tanks cannot be transported by air. Thus, the naval operation gains prominence along with the ongoing efforts of the Railways.

#IndianNavy launches Operation #SamudraSetu_II to augment ongoing national mission #OxygenExpress.

INS Kolkata and INS Talwar, two ships entered the port of Manama, Bahrain for carrying back 40 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Mumbai.

Key details:

• INS Kolkata and INS Talwar, two ships entered the port of Manama, Bahrain for carrying back 40 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Mumbai.

• INS Airavat is on its way to Singapore while the INS Jalashwa is en route to Bangkok on similar missions.

Operation Samudra Setu:

Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu in 2020 as part of the Vande Bharat Mission. It repatriated 3992 stranded and distressed citizens of India from Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Iran.

Contribution by Armed Forces:

As part of the armed force contribution to the civil administration to combat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a 57 member medical team of the navy consisting of 7 nurses, four doctors, 20 supporting staff, 26 paramedics were also deputed to Ahmedabad on April 29, 2021.

The team by the armed forces will be deployed at the ‘PM Cares COVID Hospital’. It is a special hospital that was set up to manage the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The team has been deployed for two months to begin and the duration of the operation will be extended, in case it is required.