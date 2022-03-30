PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Aadhaar Pan Link Last Date is March 31st- How to check if PAN is linked with Aadhaar?

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: The last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is March 31st. Failing to meet the deadline will call for a fine up to Rs 1000.

The deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar has been extended on multiple times previously. The previous deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar was September 30th. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) however decided to extend the deadline once again till March 31, 2022.

The deadline is not expected to be extended any longer. Those who fail to meet the deadline now may face severe repercussions including their PAN card being inoperative.

What will happen if PAN is not linked with Aadhaar before the deadline ends?

If you fail to link your PAN card with Aadhaar before the end of the Pan-Aadhaar linking deadline, you will attract a late fee and your PAN card will become inoperative.

What is the fine amount?

Those who fail to link their PAN card with Aadhaar before the end of the deadline will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 500 for the first three months. If the linking is done after three months, the fine amount will go up to Rs 1,000. The fine amount though will not exceed Rs 1000.

How to check if Pan is linked with Aadhaar?

You can check if you have already linked your PAN with Aadhaar by following the below steps-

1. Go to incometax.gov.in

2. Click Link Aadhaar Status under the quick links section

3. Enter Pan and Aadhaar number on the window that opens on your screen

4. Click on View Link Aadhaar Status?

A pop-up will appear that will confirm whether or not your PAN is linked with Aadhaar.

How to link Aadhaar with a PAN card online step by step?

1. Visit the official IT Department website- incometax.gov.in

2. First-Time User- If you are a first-time user, click on Register here.

3. Get OTP verification done

4. Create a password using PAN data and login

5. If you are already registered, log in to the website straight.

6. Find the Link Aadhaar option at the bottom of the page and select it.

7. Enter your Aadhaar number, PAN number and registered name.

8. Select option to link the two numbers.

Who has to mandatorily link PAN-Aadhaar?

The Income Tax department has made linking of PAN card with Aadhaar card mandatory for every person who has been allotted a PAN number as on July 1, 2017 and who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar card. As per IT department, the use of PAN card is important for several purposes.

Who is exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking?

Those who are exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking include:

-Those living in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya

-Non-residents as per Income Tax Act, 1961;

-Those aged 80 years or above at any time during the previous year

-Not an Indian citizen

What is a PAN card?

A permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number that is issued by the Income Tax Department. It is an important financial document.