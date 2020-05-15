India provided medical aid to over 120 countries for COVID-19: Piyush Goyal at G-20

The Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal attended the G-20 trade Ministers session on May 14, 2020, and stated that India has so far provided medical supplies to 120 nations to combat COVID-19, out of which 43 countries received it as a grant.

Piyush Goyal participated in the second G-20 Virtual Trade and Investment Ministers meeting and stated that India has been sharing its medical and health expertise with other nations using digital technology.

In the virtual meet, Goyal also called upon the G-20 nations to ensure access to the essential medicines, vaccines, and treatments at affordable prices.

G-20 Trade Ministers Session: Key Highlights

• In his intervention, Piyush Goyal mentioned that the current situation calls for solidarity, an inclusive and balanced response as the priority of the countries must be to save the precious lives.

• The union minister emphasized on an agreement that will enable the use of TRIP’s flexibilities to ensure the access to the treatments, medicines, and vaccines at an affordable price.

• He also called upon G-20 nations to agree on providing healthcare professionals and diagnostic and protective equipment across the borders.

• In the meet, he talked about learning from this distressing experience and the world must come together to build partnerships.

• He also addressed the digital divide between the developed and developing countries. The union minister further stressed the urgent need to build the digital skills and capacities of the developing countries and must avoid binding rules on digital trade and e-commerce which will deprive the developing and underdeveloped countries to benefit from the potential in these areas.

Highlighted India’s capabilities and commitments amid the crisis:

In the virtual meet, Piyush Goyal stated that India offers full support to global engagements against COVID-19.

He highlighted India’s tradition of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’- the world is one big family and mentioned that India has been providing medical aid to other nations amid the crisis.

He further explained that when the pandemic broke out, India produced only a thousand pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). But when it was realized that other countries were not able to supply as per the needs, our domestic manufacturers created and increased the capacities of PPE. As of now, India produces 3,00,000 PPE’s per day.