PM-KISAN Scheme: PM Modi releases next installment of financial benefit under farmers welfare scheme

Prime Minister Modi on August 9, 2021, released the 9th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme via video conferencing.

PM Modi also interacted with the farmers on the occasion and addressed the nation. The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also attended the virtual event.

While speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister stated that the nation is a witness to the fact that Prime Minister Modi has been continuously working for the all-around development of the country.

PM Narendra Modi releases the 9th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/eiAcByLKje — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Farmers, villagers to play crucial role in deciding India’s future: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the nation after releasing the ninth installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme, said that the farmers and villages in India will be playing a crucial role in deciding the country’s future when it will complete 100 years of its independence in 2047.

Speaking during the event, Prime Minister said that on 15 August, India is going to celebrate its 75th Independence Day and this important milestone is not only a matter of pride but it is also an opportunity for new resolutions.

The nation will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year. This important milestone is not only a matter of pride for us but also an occasion for new resolutions & goals. On this occasion, we have to decide that where do we want to see India in the next 25 years: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/WDSmi65hAt — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

He further added that in 2047, Indian farming, farmers, and villages will be playing a significant role in deciding the condition of the country.

Small farmers on priority while finalizing agricultural policies:

PM Modi said that small farmers are now given utmost priority in the formulation of agricultural policies in India.

While addressing the nation, Prime Minister stated that in the last few years, serious efforts have been made to provide security and convenience to these small farmers.

Under PM-KISAN Scheme, Rs. One lakh sixty crores have been given to the farmers so far. Out of which Rs. One lakh crore was transferred to the small farmers during the pandemic period. More than 2 crore Kisan Credit Cards have also been issued during the Corona period, most of them to small farmers.

He further added that small farmers will also be benefitted from the connectivity infrastructure and agriculture infrastructure that is coming up in the country.

PM-KISAN Scheme:

Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, a financial benefit of Rs. 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families. The amount is payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs. 2,000 each.

The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Under this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.38 lakh crores have already been transferred to farmers’ families so far.

The 8th installment of the financial benefit was released by PM Modi on May 14, 2021, under PM-KISAN Scheme via video conferencing.