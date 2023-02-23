PM Narendra Modi delivers speech on Green Growth, Know key points of Post Budget Webinar here

In an online webinar conducted by the Ministry of Power, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discourse on ‘Green Growth’ marked key points about the Amrit Kaal Budget. He underlined the fact that there is a rapid need for the implementation of budget policies. Furthermore, he announced some schemes such as the ‘PM Kusum’ and ‘GOBARdhan’.

This post-budget webinar was held today i.e. February 23, 2023 (Thursday). Out of the series of 12 post-budget webinars, this is the first one put forth by the government. The main aim to organize this online event was to come up with effective ideas and suggestions in order to instigate the implementation of policies mentioned in the Union Budget session of the current year 2023.

Amrit Kaal Budget accelerates the momentum for green growth. Sharing my remarks at a webinar. https://t.co/VHyTUqZWue — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2023

Top 5 Key Points by PM Modi on ‘Green Growth’

PM Narendra Modi laid out 3 pillars for Green Growth as well as energy transmission. First of all, it includes elevating the production of Renewable Energy. Secondly, the aim is the reduction of fossil fuel usage in the economy. Lastly, to promote the gas-based economy across the nation.

As far as Renewable Energy is concerned, the country has witnessed a significant rise since 2014 among many economies. India has also made achievements ahead of time. PM Modi notices that India’s contribution to Installed Electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels is 40 per cent. This was achieved 9 years before the target completion date.

The Prime Minister also said that India has the potential to manufacture 10 thousand million cubic meters of biogas and 1.5 lakh cubic meters of gas from cow dung (cow dung). This further contributes up to 8 per cent of city gas distribution in the country.

Another initiative, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, under which India is advancing with the target of producing 5 MMT green hydrogen. An amount of Rs 19,000 crores have been allocated to encourage the private sector in this area.

He stated that the country will have to enhance the Battery Storage Capacity to 125-gigawatt hours in the coming 6-7 years. To support the battery developers to achieve this target, the government has initiated a Viability Gap Funding Scheme in the Union Budget 2023.

Post Budget Webinar Sessions

The series of webinars hosted by the Union Ministry of Power will be including six breakout sessions, covering both energy and non-energy components of green development. Green Growth is one of the seven top priorities of the Union Budget 2023-24 for ushering in green industrial and economic transformation, eco-friendly agriculture and sustainable energy in the country.

Also Read: Massive Earthquake of 6.8 Magnitude knocks Tajikistan, Epicentre traced to be Afghanistan-China Border