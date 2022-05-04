PM Modi in Europe: Nordic Summit, Meet with French President Emmanuel Macron On Cards

Prime Minister Modi is on a Europe visit and is set to attend the second India-Nordic Summit on May 4, 2022. The Nordic summit will include Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland.

During the second India-Nordic Summit, the leaders of the countries will take stock of their cooperation since the first summit which was held in 2018, and will focus on the issues such as climate change, pandemic economic recovery, security, and renewable energy.

PM Modi, on his way back to India on May 4, will also make a brief stopover in Paris to meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Today’s agenda includes the India-Nordic Summit and bilateral talks with Nordic leaders after which I will leave for Paris to hold talks with President @EmmanuelMacron. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2022

2nd India-Nordic Summit: Key Highlights

1. The 2nd India-Nordic Summit will see the participation of the Prime Minister of Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway and it will follow up on the first summit that took place in Stockholm, Sweden in 2018.

2. As per PM Modi, the 2nd India-Nordic Summit will focus on the subjects such as climate change, post-pandemic economic recovery, innovation and technology, the evolving global security scenario, and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic Region.

3. PM Modi also said that on the sidelines of the summit, he will also meet the leaders of the four other countries and will review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

PM Modi in Europe: Bilateral engagements, addressing India diaspora and much more

Prime Minister Modi during his ongoing visit to Europe held bilateral talks with the leadership of Denmark and Germany. He also addressed the Indian diaspora events in Copenhagen and Berlin.

Prime Minister has also held interactions with the business leaders in both Germany and Denmark during the course of his visit. They play a significant role in maintaining healthy economic relations between the countries.

In Berlin, PM Modi also participated in the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. A total of nine agreements were signed between India and Germany which also included a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership.

In Denmark, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of the country, and both the leaders also reviewed the progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi to meet French President Macron today

Prime Minister Modi on return to India from Denmark on May 4 will meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron. The French President has been recently re-elected and it will provide an opportunity for PM Modi to convey his personal congratulations on the victory.

Prime Minister Modi will also be the first leader that French President Emmanuel Macron will meet after winning the French elections in 2022. The leaders are likely to discuss the Ukraine war and Indo-Pacific.

