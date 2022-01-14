PM Modi to hold interaction with Startups on January 15th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups on January 15, 2022. The Prime Minister will hold the interaction through video conferencing at 10:30 am. Startups from various sectors will participate in the interaction including Agriculture, space, health, security, fintech, enterprise systems and environment.

Over 150 startups will take part in the discussion and have been divided into six working groups. The startups in each group will make a presentation before the Prime Minister on one of the following six allotted themes-

1. Growing from Roots

2. Nudging the DNA

3. From Local to Global

4. Technology of Future

5. Building Champions in Manufacturing

6. Sustainable Development.

Objective

The main objective behind the interaction with the Prime Minister is to understand how startups can contribute to the national needs by driving innovation in the country.

The event will take place as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem", which is being hosted by DPIIT under the Commerce Ministry. The week-long event will take place from January 10th to 16th, 2022. The event marks the 6th anniversary of launch of Startup India initiative.

Significance

PM Modi has been a firm supporter of the potential of Startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation. The central government under the leadership of PM Modi has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for the startups to boost their growth and development. This has had a huge positive impact on the startup ecosystem in the country, boosting growth of unicorns in the country.

What is a unicorn?