PM Modi speaks to Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide, exchange views on regional and global issues

The Prime Ministers during a telephonic conversation agreed that the partnership between India and Japan can play a significant role in addressing common challenges.

Created On: Mar 10, 2021 11:05 ISTModified On: Mar 10, 2021 11:05 IST
PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on March 9, 2021, exchanged views on the global and regional issues of mutual interest.

The leaders also concurred that the partnership between the two countries can play a significant role in addressing common challenges.

The Prime Ministers during a telephonic conversation emphasized that their engagement with like-minded nations such as the US and Australia in a form of QUAD consultations hold value and the discussions must continue.

Growing bilateral relations between India and Japan:

During the telephonic conversation, both the leaders showed satisfaction at the positive momentum in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in the last few years and that it has been guided by shared values and mutual trust.

PM Modi noted the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project as a shining example of the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries. He also expressed his commitment to its successful implementation.

The two leaders talked about the recent signing of MoU on the Specified Skilled Workers and that they look forward to its early implementation.

Prime Minister Modi and Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide also appreciated that the bilateral talks were maintained over the last year despite the pandemic.

Celebration of diplomatic relations between India and Japan:

Prime Minister Modi and the Japanese Prime Minister while discussing various bilateral issues also noted that the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan will fall in 2022.

Both the leaders agreed that this event will be celebrated in a befitting manner. PM Modi also invited Suga Yoshihide to visit India at the earliest for the annual bilateral summit.

